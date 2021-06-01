shocking! arizona is preparing to execute death row inmates with zyklon b – the poison gas used by nazis in death chambers at auschwitz
Shocking! Arizona is Preparing to Execute Death Row Inmates With Zyklon-B – The Poison Gas Used by Nazis in Death Chambers At Auschwitz

The state of Arizona is reportedly preparing to execute death row inmates using Zyklon-B hydrogen cyanide — and has refurbished a mothballed gas chamber using primitive techniques.

How creepy is this? The state of Arizona is bringing back the gas chamber, and the gas they’re going to use is Zyklon-B, the very same poison gas that the Nazis used in places like Auschwitz to exterminate 6 million Jews.

Solomon had it right when he said that there is nothing new under the sun, Shakespeare said that the ‘past is prologue’, and so it is. You just can’t get past the King James Bible no matter how hard you try.

“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. Is there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us.” Ecclesiastes 1:9,10 (KJB)

The spirit of Antichrist that began rising over the world back in 2020 has wrought incredible changes to our very existence, and the stronger that spirit becomes, the more unbelievable things you are going to see with your eyes and hear with your ears.

And the truly sickening part is that it will all be accepted without question, and the bible believing oddballs like you and I will have to be removed in order for this New World Order to come in.

We will be removed, in the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church. Zyklon-B gas is coming back because Nazi Germany was a type picture of the Jews in the time of Jacob’s trouble.

Source: NowTheEndBegins.com

