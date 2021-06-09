apple and tsa team up to create digital id for air travel
Big TechControlCoronavirusFalse Flags

Apple and TSA Team Up to Create Digital ID for Air Travel

by Jesse Smith

Apple is continuing to push forward with the digitization of all things by teaming up with the TSA to allow users to scan driver’s licenses or state IDs in its Wallet app.09

apple and tsa team up to create digital id for air travel

A report from The Verge indicates:

The company showed how you’ll be able to scan your driver’s license or state ID in participating US states, which will then be encrypted and stored in the iPhone’s secure enclave. The company says it’s working with the TSA to enable the iPhone to be used as identification at airport security checkpoints.

apple id

Apple has much more planned than just digital IDs according to the report:

…Apple says it’s working to allow hotels to distribute room card keys via Apple Wallet, allowing you to collect a room key before you arrive at a hotel.

Home keys and work keys were also announced as coming to the Wallet app. The new keys feature is also coming to Apple Watch, Apple says.

…Apple reiterated that it’s also adding features for unlocking cars from BMW and other manufacturers using the ultra-wideband chip found in new iPhones and Apple Watches.

Apple remains one of the largest, most profitable, and most influential tech companies in the world.

Having recently released the AirTag, they are well on their way to ensuring millions of consumers adopt Internet of Things (IoT) tech as a form of convenience without understanding the deeper implications of the emerging all-pervasive surveillance grid.

WHO Advisor Says China Engaged in 'Massive Cover-Up' of COVID Outbreak Previous post

Related Articles

who advisor says china engaged in 'massive cover up' of covid outbreak
ConspiracyCoronavirusFalse Flags

WHO Advisor Says China Engaged in ‘Massive Cover-Up’ of COVID Outbreak

lancet’s infamous covid disinformation campaign was orchestrated by fauci’s buddy, peter daszak
CoronavirusFalse FlagsPropaganda

Lancet’s Infamous Covid Disinformation Campaign Was Orchestrated by Fauci’s Buddy, Peter Daszak

Rule Of Law Is Dead In America & Criminals Have Taken Over
ConspiracyControlFalse Flags

Proof that Rule of Law is Dead and Criminals Have Taken Over America

chinese government scientist filed covid vaccine patent before pandemic began
CoronavirusDepopulationFalse FlagsVaccines

Bombshell! Chinese Gov’t Scientist Filed COVID Vaccine Patent Before Pandemic Began