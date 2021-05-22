md whistleblower leaked in 2009 plans for staged viral release triggering un takeover & depopulation
CoronavirusDepopulationFalse FlagsVaccines

Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura: MD Whistleblower Leaked in 2009 Plans For Staged Viral Release Triggering UN Takeover & Depopulation

A leading Medical Doctor while treating multiple heads of state learned of UN Plan to release a virus as the trigger for depopulation through vaccines.

In 2009, the TruTV reality show, “Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura,” featured leading medical doctor Dr. Rima Laibow, who treated multiple heads of state, discussing how she learned of a UN plan to release a virus as the trigger for depopulation through vaccines.

Did you know? Bill Gates & World Economic Forum Ran Coronavirus Outbreak Simulation Just 6 Weeks Before The Real Outbreak

Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned To Usher In The New World Order

Watch below:

Sources: InfoWars.com; FreeWorldNews.tv; FreeWorldNews.tv

