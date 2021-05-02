tyranny majority of us companies will require workers to provide proof of vaccination
Tyranny: Majority of US Companies Will Require Workers to Provide Proof of Vaccination

It looks like American colleges won’t be alone in making vaccination mandatory for any students who want to return to campus next semester.

Despite the White House’s determination that vaccination shouldn’t be mandatory by law, more than 60% of American companies are reportedly leaning toward requiring proof of vaccination from their employees.

Image credit: Yahoo.com

According to a new survey from the Rockefeller Foundation, 65% of businesses will offer some kind of incentive for employees to get vaccinated, while 63% said they will require proof of vaccination before workers can return to the office. Another 35% said disciplinary actions are on the table, including the possibility of termination, for those who refuse vaccines.

The survey, released Thursday, represents the responses of 957 businesses across 24 industries. Most of the respondents were US businesses with 250 employees or more. (…)

Source: ZeroHedge.com (excerpt)

