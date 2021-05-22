interview with a ‘star child’ who says humans need help with an ‘awakening’

Have you heard about the existence of Star Children? Their existence and story behind them may sound fascinating and extremely difficult to comprehend for some, but others around the world are convinced that among us these so-called Star Children live and have a powerful message for mankind.

The Star Children have numerous advantages compared to normal humans and are even able to understand languages, not from Earth.

“The star kids have come to show us the way. They are the ones to start the process, helping the rest of humanity to wake up…”

Here below is a miniature ‘interview’ with a nine-year-old Star Child who carries a powerful message, saying it is time for humanity to wake up.

“…God is not a man or woman. It has no gender. This Being sowed the seed of Light and Love, and it’s where the light and angels live…”

The Star Child name is Cathy, and according to her, she has ‘helpers’ that guide her and teach her.

One of the beings that are in contact with Cathy is called ‘Emenoke,’ a female being of blue color, without hair or ears; her eyes are like human eyes, only bigger.

Cathy shares why the star kids have come to this planet at this time:

According to this fascinating story, Cathy, the nine-year-old star child comes from ‘Evening Land’. When her purpose in this world is complete, she will travel to the ay Light.

The beings in Contact with her, like Emenoke, do not live on another planet. They are located at the ‘edge of the universe’ in the White Light.

“The ‘light orb’ is sent to protect us. My little brother has a blue orb that protects him.”

Mary: “You said he would also be a teacher ˗ in what way?”

Cathy: “He will be my teacher, as I will be, and he will be homeschooled so he will retain true knowledge.”

M: “What do your guides teach you?”

C: “They are teaching me different knowledge so I can teach adults. The danger is that it can be changed, and then the true information is lost. Then people get confused and lost by making fun of the Star Children, or not believing them. Many Star Kids are destroyed by education.”

M: “How many star kids are there?”

C: “Forty or fifty percent of people of a hundred, but many get lost and only twenty percent will remember who they are.”

“It is time for us to Wake Up!”

“The beings want us to wake up and see reality as it is, to understand how powerful we really are. Some individuals from Day Land and Evening Land have come here to help humanity with the Awakening.

“It’s very dangerous to come here to help because our past life memories can be deleted at birth and some of this is destroyed by society and education, drink and drugs. Those who come here are aware of the dangers and still want to come and help. We are not awake yet.”

M: “How can we wake up?”

C: “We have to increase our energy as we don’t have the energy required; it’s stolen from us.”

M: “How can we protect our energy?”

C: “At present, we only have point five percent (.05%) of our energy. We need to have one point five percent (1.5%).

How might we begin to increase our energy? Cathy says…

Don’t get angry about small things.

Don’t speak on mobile phones for a long time.

Don’t eat white sugar.

Don’t watch TV.

Don’t use microwaves.

Don’t have wireless internet.”

