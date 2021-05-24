senator rand paul ‘i’m not getting vaccinated’
CoronavirusNewsVaccines

Senator Rand Paul ‘I’m Not Getting Vaccinated Because I’ve Already Had the Disease and I Have Natural Immunity’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Sunday that he will not receive the experimental COVID-19 shot.

Speaking on the “Cat’s Roundtable” radio show, Paul explained that he won’t get vaccinated because he already had COVID-19 last March – the first senator to be diagnosed with the virus.

senator rand paul ‘i’m not getting vaccinated’

“Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated because I’ve already had the disease and I have natural immunity,” Paul told host John Catsimatidis.

Begin at 4 minutes 55 seconds:

Rand Paul warned that “Big Brother” should not dictate an individual’s medical choices, referring to the federal government discussing vaccine passports and contact tracing.

“In a free country, you would think people would honor the idea that each individual would get to make the medical decision, that it wouldn’t be a big brother coming to tell me what I have to do,” Paul said.

“Are they also going to tell me I can’t have a cheeseburger for lunch? Are they going to tell me that I have to eat carrots only and cut my calories?” Paul continued.

“All that would probably be good for me, but I don’t think big brother ought to tell me to do it.”

Paul argued that the government needs to “wake up” to the fact that the “pandemic” is almost over, evidenced by plummeting case numbers.

“We’re on our way toward the end of this,” he said. “What he need to do is get the government to wake up, leave us alone, and particularly leave our kids alone.”

Source: InfoWars.com

Fauci Finally Admits COVID-19 May Have Come From Wuhan Lab Previous post

Related Articles

fauci finally admits covid 19 may have come from wuhan lab
CoronavirusFalse Flags

Fauci Finally Admits COVID-19 May Have Come From Wuhan Lab

Canadian Government Lures Children With Ice Cream To Take COVID Vaccine Without Parental Consent
5G DangersCoronavirusTyrannyVaccinesWar on Children

Canadian Government Lures Children With Ice Cream To Take COVID Vaccine Without Parental Consent

cdc caught manipulating data to hide new covid cases among those who were already vaxxed
CensorshipCoronavirusVaccines

BUSTED: CDC Caught Manipulating Data to Hide New COVID Cases Among those Who Were Already Vaxxed

the mysterious death of dr fauci’s most notable critic, just before covid 19 dr. kary mullis, the inventor of the pcr technique
Big PharmaConspiracyCoronavirus

The Mysterious Death of Dr Fauci’s Most Notable Critic, Just Before COVID-19: Dr. Kary Mullis, the Inventor of the PCR Technique