Senator Rand Paul ‘I’m Not Getting Vaccinated Because I’ve Already Had the Disease and I Have Natural Immunity’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Sunday that he will not receive the experimental COVID-19 shot.

Speaking on the “Cat’s Roundtable” radio show, Paul explained that he won’t get vaccinated because he already had COVID-19 last March – the first senator to be diagnosed with the virus.

“Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated because I’ve already had the disease and I have natural immunity,” Paul told host John Catsimatidis.

Begin at 4 minutes 55 seconds:

Rand Paul warned that “Big Brother” should not dictate an individual’s medical choices, referring to the federal government discussing vaccine passports and contact tracing.

“In a free country, you would think people would honor the idea that each individual would get to make the medical decision, that it wouldn’t be a big brother coming to tell me what I have to do,” Paul said.

“Are they also going to tell me I can’t have a cheeseburger for lunch? Are they going to tell me that I have to eat carrots only and cut my calories?” Paul continued.

“All that would probably be good for me, but I don’t think big brother ought to tell me to do it.”

Paul argued that the government needs to “wake up” to the fact that the “pandemic” is almost over, evidenced by plummeting case numbers.

“We’re on our way toward the end of this,” he said. “What he need to do is get the government to wake up, leave us alone, and particularly leave our kids alone.”

Source: InfoWars.com