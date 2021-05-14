BOOM! Senator Rand Paul: ‘Dr. Fauci Could be Culpable for the Entire Pandemic’

On Tuesday the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee held a hearing on the efforts to combat COVID-19.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) ripped into Dr. Fauci about funding the Wuhan laboratory in Wuhan, China.

In May 2020, TGP reported this: The leader of the US task force overseeing the country’s response to the China coronavirus, Dr. Tony Fauci, was the one who funded the Wuhan bat virus work and kept it going.

Since May 2020, The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s likely illegal funding of coronavirus projects at the Wuhan Virology Center.

It is clear that they successfully isolated the coronavirus in the lab and were actively experimenting with species-to-species transmission.

Also read: Dr. Fauci Was Funding Wuhan Facilities While Chinese Military Discussed Weaponizing Coronavirus

Rand Paul confronted Fauci on Tuesday: “Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?”

Arrogant Fauci shot back at the Kentucky lawmaker: “Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect that the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan institute.”

The video is here.

Tuesday night on Rob Schmitt Tonight Senator Rand Paul responded to Dr. Fauci’s statements from today’s hearing.

Senator Paul rightfully accused Dr. Fauci of being dishonest while under oath.

On Thursday morning Senator Paul took things one step further accusing Dr. Tony Fauci of potentially being culpable for the entire pandemic!

WOW!

Senator Paul:

“It’s even worse than your point out. The person they hired to investigate the lab for the WHO perspective is the guy who gave the money. So NIH gave the money to EcoHealth.

“The head of EcoHealth – they got him to investigate whether Wuhan was doing anything inappropriate in their lab. But if they were then wouldn’t he be culpable? Doesn’t he have a self interest in smoothing things over?

“I’m not saying he did cover things up but you wouldn’t appoint someone who is in the line of the supply chain of giving the money to them. Ultimately here’s the rub. I don’t know whether it came from the lab. But who could be culpable? Dr. Fauci could be culpable for the entire pandemic!”

Source: TheGatewayPundit.com