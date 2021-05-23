the mysterious death of dr fauci’s most notable critic, just before covid 19 dr. kary mullis, the inventor of the pcr technique
Big PharmaConspiracyCoronavirus

The Mysterious Death of Dr Fauci’s Most Notable Critic, Just Before COVID-19: Dr. Kary Mullis, the Inventor of the PCR Technique

by Greg Reese

Dr. Kary Mullis had been a constant thorn in Big Pharma‘s side – then he suddenly died in 2019, just months before the plandemic started.

The late Dr Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR “test,” has been blowing the whistle on Fauci and Big Pharma for 30 years.

the mysterious death of dr fauci’s most notable critic, just before covid 19 dr. kary mullis, the inventor of the pcr technique

Inventor of the PCR Technique, Dr Kary Mullis, About Anthony Fauci: He’s Not a Scientist and Doesn’t Understand Medicine.

The PCR Testing Scam: According to Its Inventor, Dr Kary Mullis, the Technique CANNOT Be Used to Detect Viruses.

And Here’s Exactly How the PCR is Being Misused in Detecting the Supposed Sars-Cov-2 Cases.

Watch below:

Sacred Alignment: The Constellation of Orion and Ancient Egypt Previous post

Related Articles

md whistleblower leaked in 2009 plans for staged viral release triggering un takeover & depopulation
CoronavirusDepopulationFalse FlagsVaccines

Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura: MD Whistleblower Leaked in 2009 Plans For Staged Viral Release Triggering UN Takeover & Depopulation

dr. christiane northrup explains risks of covid vaccine spike protein 'shedding'
CoronavirusHealthcareVaccines

Dr. Christiane Northrup Explains Risks of Covid Vaccine Spike Protein ‘Shedding’

nobel prize virologist explains how covid 19 vaccines are the ones creating variants
CoronavirusFalse FlagsVaccines

Nobel Prize Virologist Explains How COVID-19 Vaccines Are the Ones Creating Variants

japanese red cross refusing blood donations from people 'vaccinated' for covid 19
CoronavirusNewsVaccines

Japanese Red Cross Refusing Blood Donations from People ‘Vaccinated’ for COVID-19