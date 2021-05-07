most vaccinated country on earth closes schools and sports as covid cases surge — 35% of new cases are fully vaccinated residents
Seychelles, the most vaccinated country in the world, is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The island country shut down schools and sporting events this week due to the outbreak.

35% of the cases are people who were already vaccinated.

Bloomberg reported:

“Seychelles, which has fully vaccinated more of its population against Covid-19 than any other country, has closed schools and canceled sporting activities for two weeks as infections surge.

“The measures, which include bans on the intermingling of households and the early closure of bars, come even as the country has fully vaccinated more than 60% of its adult population with two doses of coronavirus vaccines. The curbs are similar to those last imposed at the end of 2020.”

