EXPLOSIVE! People Who Had COVID Jab Show Video Proof of Magnets Sticking to the Injection Area

Why are magnets sticking to the COVID vaxxed?

Yet another truly bizarre and strange COVID phenomenon has occurred, following on from the bizarre sensation of unvaccinated people suffering ill effects just being around the COVID vaxxed, possibly due to frequency change. This time the phenomenon revolves around magnetism not frequency, although electricity and magnetism are 2 aspects of the same force, called electromagnetism.

A number of people are reporting, with video proof, that when they apply a small magnet to their injection site (usually the upper arm), right where they got injected with the COVID non-vaccine (which is a gene-altering device and not a real vaccine), the magnet is sticking!

Yet, when they place this exact same magnet in a different part of their body, it doesn’t stick, and just falls right off. Thanks to TimTruth.com (who did great work investigating the strange alive fibers found in COVID masks) for compiling this video and this video which shows the various people around the world who have recorded this weird phenomenon happening to their own bodies. Thanks also to Jim Stone, who was to my knowledge the first or one of the first to break the story.

Is This COVID Vaxxed Magnet Phenomenon Evidence of Magnetic Nanoparticles?

Clearly, there is something magnetic in the COVID non-vaccine concoction which is causing these magnets to stick. Some of these magnets are large magnets you could put on a fridge to hold up papers.

Jim Stone ties this phenomenon in to the fact that some medical clinics have advised patients to wait 6 to 10 weeks after the COVID shot before getting an MRI.

The acronym MRI stands for Medical Resonance Imagery and, for those who don’t know, involves using a magnetic field and computer-generated radio waves to create detailed images of the organs and tissues in your body. You have to lay down in a chamber while the procedure happens.

Jim writes:

“I have now confirmed the shot probably contains nanobots, because you are supposed to wait 6 – 10 WEEKS after the shot before you get a MRI most likely because the nanobots have to disperse or the MRI will rip your arm apart …”

In my earlier article on hydrogel produced by DARPA and Profusa, I quoted a military article which talked about how the hydrogel would be composed of 2 parts – “polymer chains” and “an electronic component.”

It would appear that the nanotechnology being deployed in these COVID non-vaccines has a metallic element, however as this article reveals, nanoparticles are composed of synthetic plastics, ceramic particles, metallic particles, sol-gel compounds (gel-like substances made partially from solid particles) and much more – even gases which are condensed and coagulated.

More Questions Than Answers

This is another story where there are more questions than answers.

If the COVID non-vaccine does indeed contain a lot of metallic nanoparticles, why may it allegedly take them 6-10 weeks to disperse?

What are the health implications of having metal inside your bloodstream with enough charge to hold a magnet in place?

What further physiological disruptions will this COVID non-vaccine engender in those who take it?

Is this the first ghastly step towards the transhumanistic synthetic person, Human 2.0?

With the officially recorded deaths from this thing over 11,000 (according to US and European stats), and the real number obviously much much higher, the COVID non-vaccine is a killer.

Any other drug or medicine having such lethal effects would have been pulled from the market long ago.

One thing is for sure: this wholly unnatural COVID non-vaccine concoction is a vastly different beast than the normal, run-of-the-mill toxic vaccines that humanity has been fed for over a century.

By Makia Freeman, Guest writer