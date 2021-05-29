joe biden flirts with little girl at virginia speech 'i love those barrettes in your hair… she looks like she’s 19 years old… with her legs crossed'
Joe Biden Flirts with Little Girl at Virginia Speech: ‘I Love Those Barrettes in Your Hair… She Looks Like She’s 19 Years Old… With Her Legs Crossed’

by Kristinn Taylor

Joe Biden gave a speech Friday at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia to mark the beginning of Memorial Day weekend. Biden was joined by Virginia Governor Ralph Notham (D), Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA).

Biden was addressing the family of Major Nathanial Bean who is deployed to Afghanistan: Wife Brittany Bean and their children Nathan, Jordan and Margaret Catherine when he made a flirtatious comment to young Margaret Catherine.

“I’m especially honored to share the stage with Brittany, and Jordan and Nathan and Margaret Catherine. I love those barrettes in your hair, man, I’ll tell you what, look at her, she looks like she’s nineteen years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

Biden has a history of sexualizing little girls in front of their parents and touching them inappropriately:

Fauci in 2012: Gain-of-Function Research 'Worth Risk of Lab Accident Sparking Pandemic' Previous post

