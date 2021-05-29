Joe Biden Flirts with Little Girl at Virginia Speech: ‘I Love Those Barrettes in Your Hair… She Looks Like She’s 19 Years Old… With Her Legs Crossed’

by Kristinn Taylor

Joe Biden gave a speech Friday at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia to mark the beginning of Memorial Day weekend. Biden was joined by Virginia Governor Ralph Notham (D), Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA).

Biden was addressing the family of Major Nathanial Bean who is deployed to Afghanistan: Wife Brittany Bean and their children Nathan, Jordan and Margaret Catherine when he made a flirtatious comment to young Margaret Catherine.

“I’m especially honored to share the stage with Brittany, and Jordan and Nathan and Margaret Catherine. I love those barrettes in your hair, man, I’ll tell you what, look at her, she looks like she’s nineteen years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

Joe Biden looks at a little girl in the audience, the daughter of a veteran, and says "I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she's 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed." pic.twitter.com/DbH8ihG2Mj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 28, 2021

Biden has a history of sexualizing little girls in front of their parents and touching them inappropriately: