india covid cases plummet after government promotes use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine
CoronavirusHealthcareNews

India: COVID Cases Plummet After Government Promotes Use of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine

Coronavirus cases are plummeting in India thanks to new rules that promote Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to its massive population.

Of course, the WHO and pharmaceutical companies are having fits. This is despite the fact that lives are being saved.

india covid cases plummet after government promotes use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine

The COVID Blog reported:

India has received the baton for title of COVID Capitol of the World after China, Italy and the United States held it for much of last year.

The world second-most populace country after China had fewer than 138,000 total active COVID cases in early February 2021. That’s the lowest figure since January 2020. India active COVID cases sit around 3.6 million today, according to the India Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Mainstream media are blaming the massive spike on a “scary, mutant variant” called B.1.617…

…The India health ministry updated its guidelines on April 28 for quarantines, treating the asymptomatic and those with mild symptoms of COVID-19. The agency now says that asymptomatic patients should “consider Tab Ivermectin (200 mcg/kg once a day, to be taken empty stomach) for 3 to 5 days.” Caregivers of patients in quarantine are instructed to “take Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.” See the full document here.

There are 292 studies (219 are peer-reviewed) proving the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as both a treatment and prophylaxis against COVID-19. Ivermectin has 93 studies (54 peer-reviewed) showing its effectiveness as treatment and prophylaxis against COVID-19. Despite the now-indisputable fact that these drugs essentially kill COVID-19 within hours or days, the Bill Gates-funded World Health Organization (WHO) and big pharma are having fits over India’s new guidelines and the results.

And now the COVID cases are plummeting:

Via Worldometers.

Daily cases india

 

And the active cases in India are also plummeting:

Active cases India

Of course, this will not make any headlines.

Source and reference: TheGatewayPundit.com/; TheCovidBlog.com

Video Shows National Guard Troops Administering Vaccines in Dallas 7-Eleven Previous post

Related Articles

video shows national guard troops administering vaccines in dallas 7 eleven
CoronavirusVaccines

Video Shows National Guard Troops Administering Vaccines in Dallas 7-Eleven

cdc 223 people have died from covid 19 after being vaccinated
CoronavirusHealthcareVaccines

CDC: 223 People Have Died from Covid-19 AFTER Being Vaccinated

boom! video shows u.s. capitol police gave protesters permission to enter
False FlagsNews

BOOM! Video Shows U.S. Capitol Police Gave Protesters Permission to Enter

Fauci’s NIH Doctors Refusing to Take COVID Shot Despite Saying Safe & Effective
CoronavirusVaccines

Fauci’s NIH Doctors Refusing to Take COVID Shot Despite Saying Safe & Effective