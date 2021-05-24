ancient hopi claim their ancestors came from the inner world

Whenever we write about the Inner Earth, aka Hollow Earth, and the numerous ancient cultures that mention a place within our planet where there is life, we encounter hostility.

But why? Is it because the existence of such a place contradicts everything we have been told in the past?

Or is it because we are blindly following mainstream dogmas that have been put into place in the past telling us it’s impossible’?

The idea that our planet is Hollow can be traced back thousands of years. And like other popular accounts, nearly all ancient cultures speak of certain places on Earth where we can access the inner world.

One such culture are the Ancient Hopi.

Not only did the ancient Hopi believe their Gods inhabited the inner parts of the Earth, they depicted mysterious Ant-like beings and flying shields thousands of years ago.

Interestingly, their legends also speak of a great flood which is a clear parallel to ancient Sumerian legends of the Great Flood.

Also read: The Hopi Legend Of The “Ant People” And Connections To The Anunnaki

If we take a look at the ancient Hopi and their beliefs we will find that this ancient culture claims that their ancestors did not arrive from the north, not by ship, but from below the surface of the Earth.

In fact, the ancient Hopi indicate that the specific location of the Hopi legend is inside the Grand Canyon, where there are mysterious entrances to the inner earth.

The stories of native Indians claim that the Grand Canyon was formed by the result of a great flood, which drowned the former third world, sent upon those who had forgotten the way of divinity.

The Hopi cosmology specifies that this is the place where the Hopi emerged from their underground shelter after the flood had destroyed the Third World.

In fact, there are numerous theories that suggest there are numerous entry points located in the Canyon, and one of the is honored in ceremony as the dwelling of an ancient parent race.

This magical site is sacred and off limits to anyone but the Hopi people.

Further stories indicate that in the distant past, the ancient Hopi were assisted by mysterious beings, commonly referred as insects, ants, that inhabited regions of the inner world.

The ancient Hopi speak of their deities as ‘ant people.’

In fact, some of the petroglyphs found near Mishongnovi, Arizona, created by the ancient Hopi depict the enigmatic beings with antennas’ offering an idea of how these strange ant-men looked like.

Interestingly, not everything is based on legends and stories.

It is said that in the past, the Smithsonian institute – which has been called out for hiding ‘controversial discoveries’ — discovered a number of artifacts inside a huge cave with intricate passages and rooms, with tablets bearing strange hieroglyphs.

An article published by the Arizona Gazette on April 5, 1909, says that the Grand Canyon was once home to a lost civilization, which consisted of beings of gigantic proportions.

The article published over 100 years ago indicates that a massive underground citadel was also discovered by an explorer called G.E. Kinkaid who stumbled across it while rafting on the Colorado River.

It is said that the entrance to the massive citadel is located ‘at the end of a tunnel that stretches for almost a mile below the surface’.

However, just as the Ancient Hopi, the Macuxi Indians – indigenous people who live in the Amazon, in countries such as Brazil, Guyana and Venezuela — also speak about the Hollow Earth and how it is real.

Hollow Earth: According To The Macuxi Indians Of The Amazon There’s An Entire World Inside Our Planet

According to Macuxi legends, they are the descendants of the Sun’s children, the creator of Fire and disease and the protectors of the “inner Earth.”

Until the year 1907, the Macuxies would enter some sort of cavern, and travel from 13 to 15 days until they reached the interior.

It is there, “at the other side of the world, in the inner Earth” is where the Giants live, creatures that have around 3-4 meters in height.

As you can see, there seem to be conclusive indicators that a place called the inner earth may actually exist.

Has this been covered up as some people suggest? And could this be part of our amnesic species as Robert Sepehr suggest?

Reference: Ancient-Code.com