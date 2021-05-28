american governors sign laws to ban vaccine passports & mandatory covid 19 vaccination

Governors from many American states are now framing a legal structure and are signing laws to ban Vaccine Passports and mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

Governors from Wyoming, South Carolina, Montana, South Dakota, Arizona, Idaho, and Texas have issued executive orders to prohibit Covid-19 Vaccine Passports, while North Dakota, South Carolina, Arkansas and Utah have passed bills into law to prohibit Vaccine Passport.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bills into law. They are joining other states that do not support Covid-19 Vaccine Passports at the state level.

On May 24, Ivey signed Senate Bill 267 (read below) into law. On May 20, Reynolds signed House File 889 into law.

“Since the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, both Dr. Harris [the state health officer] and I have said that we would not mandate vaccines in the state of Alabama. I am supportive of a voluntary vaccine, and by signing this bill into law, I am only further solidifying that conviction,” Ivey said in a statement.

Reynolds said she “strongly oppose[s] vaccine passports” last month and that she would like to take legislative or executive action.

These two laws are same and prohibit state agencies from issuing identifications to show personal vaccine records.

It states that no government entities or businesses should need Vaccine Passport to offer service.

The Iowa version targets Covid-19 Vaccine Passports, while the Alabama version appears to be more than this.

Iowa requires that contracts or grants funded by state revenue should not be renewed or awarded with respect to a governmental entity or business that violates the law. The Alabama version does not offer any such punishment mechanism.

Two paths have been taken by states to counter vaccine passports including either via legislation or executive orders.

Most of us have heard about ‘Vaccine Passports’ only after the pandemic, when different governments started emphasizing the requirement of ‘Vaccine Passports’ for travelling to other countries or even for going to public places.

However, the planning for executing the concept of ‘Vaccine Passports’ began 20 months prior to the outbreak of the pandemic.

What these roadmap talk about is not just some document that would restrict your entry or movement to certain places.

What they envision is an entire COVID eco-system, a future where each and every aspect of your life is monitored and regulated as per the whims and fancy of these Pharma Overlords.