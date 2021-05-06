Exposed: Government-Sponsored Experiments on Trafficked Aborted Human Fetuses at the University of Pittsburgh

David Daleiden of The Center for Medical Progress testified about fetal experimentation before the Pennsylvania House Committee on Health on this week and exposed the government-sponsored trafficking of human fetuses.

Publicly available information demonstrates that Pitt hosts some of the most barbaric experiments carried out on aborted human infants, including scalping 5-month-old aborted fetuses to stitch onto lab rats, exporting fetal kidneys across the country, and killing infants delivered alive for liver harvesting – funded by U.S. taxpayers via the National Institutes of Health, and in particular Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID office.

Local Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania abortion providers supply the aborted fetuses, while Pitt sponsors the local Planned Parenthood’s operations, in what looks like an illegal Quid Pro Quo for fetal body parts, forbidden by 42 U.S. Code 289g-2 and 18 Pennsylvania Statutes 3216.

Pennsylvania law also makes it a felony to experiment on a living fetus or to fail to provide immediate medical care to an infant born alive.

Listen to David Daleiden’s interview with Rose Unplugged on WJAS 1320 AM:

.@daviddaleiden SHOCKING: Government-sponsored experiments on aborted human fetuses (grafting skin on to mice) at the University of Pittsburgh – FETUS TRAFFICKING! Here's what you can do about it; 1. Sign Petition pittexposed dot com

https://t.co/LNU1zcglH5 via @YouTube — roseunplugged (@roseunplugged2) May 5, 2021

Source: TheGatewayPundit.com