dr. lawrence sellin 'fauci still funding gain of function research... chinese military involved'

Dr. Lawrence Sellin was on the War Room with Steve Bannon yesterday. The frequent contributo at The Gateway Pundit discussed the activities between China and the US related to COVID-19 and similar viruses.

On May 13, 2021, Lawrence Sellin had a wide-ranging discussion with Steve Bannon on his War Room program about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s funding of “gain of function” research, the laboratory origin of COVID-19 and the massive infiltration of U.S. virus research programs by China, in particular, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

Fauci’s funding of “gain of function” has gone beyond just experiments related to coronavirus, but appears to involve other, potentially more dangerous viruses.

Sellin identified a 2020 study funded by Fauci involving “gain of function” research with far more deadly viruses attacking the brain and central nervous system.

Sellin provided indisputable evidence for the laboratory origin of COVID-19.

Finally, Sellin alerted War Room listeners regarding the massive infiltration of U.S. virus research programs by China, citing evidence that the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, not only actively collaborates with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, believed to be the laboratory origin of COVID-19, but conducts research together with scientists of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, some of whom appear to be linked to China’s biowarfare program.

Dr. Lawrence Sellin shared the following with Steve Bannon at the War Room:

“Let me first just say that there’s no question COVID-19 comes from the laboratory. I think the only thing we need to determine now is [whether], how it was released, whether it was an accident or intentional.”

Dr. Sellin then went on to discuss a paper explaining Dr. Fauci’s actions in changing a non-deadly virus to something deadly. Four of the five grants given to support the study were provided by Dr. Fauci’s government body.

“Anthony Fauci seems to be still be funding gain of function research that has occurred within the last two years. And that the Chinese military is involved in the planning and execution of this research.”

Dr. Sellin comes on at the 31-minute mark in the video below:

Source: TheGatewayPundit.com