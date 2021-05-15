Fauci: Only ‘A Little More Than Half’ of NIAID, FDA & CDC Employees Took COVID Jab

The COVID dictator has no clue what percentage of NIAID employees are vaccinated and provided a loose estimate.

by Kelen McBreen

During a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Tuesday, NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and the FDA’s Peter Marks admitted nearly half of employees in their agencies have not been jabbed with the experimental COVID-19 vaccinations.

Asked by Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) what percentage of NIAID, FDA and CDC employees have been vaccinated, Fauci admitted, “I’m not 100% sure.”

“But, I think it’s probably a little bit more than half. Probably around 60%,” Fauci stated.

Senator Burr asked Fauci, Peter Marks from the FDA, and @CDCDirector what percentage of their own employees are vaccinated. Fauci probably a bit more than half, around 60%. Marks said about the same. Walensky dodged the question. pic.twitter.com/zoeZXZeCWM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 14, 2021

“Dr. Marks?” Burr continued.

“I can’t tell you the exact number but it’s probably in the same range. Some people vaccinated at out facility, and others outside our facility,” Marks responded.

CDC, FDA employees were in one of the first groups to be offered the vaccine. 50-60% percent of employees are vaccinated according to Fauci and Marks, meaning 50-40% of employees are refusing the vaccine. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 14, 2021

Senator Burr also asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky for a percentage of vaccinated employees, but she dodged the question and admitted, “We don’t know.”

“We’re encouraging our employees to get vaccinated,” Walensky said.

“We have been doing town halls and education seminars… um, our staff have the option to report their vaccination status, but as you understand the federal government isn’t requiring it.”

Why would the CDC have to hold “education seminars” to convince its employees to take the vaccine?

Maybe the federal workers know something average Americans don’t.