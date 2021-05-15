fauci little more than half of niaid, fda & cdc employees took covid jab
Fauci: Only ‘A Little More Than Half’ of NIAID, FDA & CDC Employees Took COVID Jab

The COVID dictator has no clue what percentage of NIAID employees are vaccinated and provided a loose estimate.

by Kelen McBreen

During a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Tuesday, NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and the FDA’s Peter Marks admitted nearly half of employees in their agencies have not been jabbed with the experimental COVID-19 vaccinations.

Asked by Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) what percentage of NIAID, FDA and CDC employees have been vaccinated, Fauci admitted, “I’m not 100% sure.”

“But, I think it’s probably a little bit more than half. Probably around 60%,” Fauci stated.

“Dr. Marks?” Burr continued.

“I can’t tell you the exact number but it’s probably in the same range. Some people vaccinated at out facility, and others outside our facility,” Marks responded.

Senator Burr also asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky for a percentage of vaccinated employees, but she dodged the question and admitted, “We don’t know.”

“We’re encouraging our employees to get vaccinated,” Walensky said.

“We have been doing town halls and education seminars… um, our staff have the option to report their vaccination status, but as you understand the federal government isn’t requiring it.”

Why would the CDC have to hold “education seminars” to convince its employees to take the vaccine?

Maybe the federal workers know something average Americans don’t.

