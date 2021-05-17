Fauci’s NIH Doctors Refusing to Take COVID Shot Despite Saying Safe & Effective

Guest host Owen Shroyer discusses how a large portion of doctors at the National Institute of Health are refusing to take the experimental mRNA gene therapy vaccine despite the fact Dr. Fauci and the medical establishment are insisting it’s effective and perfectly safe.

How can anyone be expected to take an injection when the doctors promoting it wont even take it themselves?

Fauci: Only ‘A Little More Than Half’ Of NIAID, FDA & CDC Employees Took COVID Jab

Alex Jones breaks it all down:

Sources: InfoWars.com;