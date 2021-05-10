Dr. Fauci Was Funding Wuhan Facilities While Chinese Military Discussed Weaponizing Coronavirus

by Jim Hoft

Back in September 2020, Col. Lawrence Sellin (ret.) reported at The Gateway Pundit that there is unequivocal evidence Chinese military was involved in the creation of the Chinese coronavirus.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who investigated the origin of the COVID-19 virus during the initial outbreak in Wuhan China as a medical researcher in Hong Kong, has now provided unequivocal evidence that the virus was not of natural origin.

In the article, “Unusual Features of the SARS-CoV-2 Genome Suggesting Sophisticated Laboratory Modification Rather Than Natural Evolution and Delineation of Its Probable Synthetic Route,” Dr. Yan and her colleagues have offered a detailed description of how the virus was synthesized in laboratories controlled by China’s military.

In March 2021, Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported that there was more evidence that suggests the China coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan likely came from a bioweapon accident.

In April 2021, Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported that new evidence suggests that China’s military may have been aware of the COVID-19 virus back in November of 2019.

Last week news broke in The Australian that Chinese scientists were weaponizing coronavirus for five years before the outbreak last year in Wuhan, China.

Dr. Tony Fauci was funding the Wuhan testing facilities during this time.