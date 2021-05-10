dr. fauci was funding wuhan facilities same time as chinese military discussed weaponizing coronavirus
ConspiracyCoronavirus

Dr. Fauci Was Funding Wuhan Facilities While Chinese Military Discussed Weaponizing Coronavirus

by Jim Hoft

Back in September 2020, Col. Lawrence Sellin (ret.) reported at The Gateway Pundit that there is unequivocal evidence Chinese military was involved in the creation of the Chinese coronavirus.

dr. fauci was funding wuhan facilities same time as chinese military discussed weaponizing coronavirus

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who investigated the origin of the COVID-19 virus during the initial outbreak in Wuhan China as a medical researcher in Hong Kong, has now provided unequivocal evidence that the virus was not of natural origin.

In the article, “Unusual Features of the SARS-CoV-2 Genome Suggesting Sophisticated Laboratory Modification Rather Than Natural Evolution and Delineation of Its Probable Synthetic Route,” Dr. Yan and her colleagues have offered a detailed description of how the virus was synthesized in laboratories controlled by China’s military.

In March 2021, Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported that there was more evidence that suggests the China coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan likely came from a bioweapon accident.

In April 2021, Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported that new evidence suggests that China’s military may have been aware of the COVID-19 virus back in November of 2019.

Last week news broke in The Australian that Chinese scientists were weaponizing coronavirus for five years before the outbreak last year in Wuhan, China.

Dr. Tony Fauci was funding the Wuhan testing facilities during this time.

Leaked Chinese Govt Documents: Xi Xinping Vows to Take Control of the Internet and Influence Opinions… of the ENTIRE WORLD Previous post

Related Articles

100+ patients die after taking first or second shot of covid 19 vaccine in a hospital in india
CoronavirusHealthcareVaccines

100+ Patients Die After Taking First or Second Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine in a Hospital in India

klaus schwab calls on implantable microchip
CoronavirusFalse FlagsMicrochip ImplantWorld Economic Forum

BREAKING! Klaus Schwab Calls For Global Health Pass Based on Implantable Microchip

5 year old lachlan and 7 year old callum
CoronavirusHealthcareNewsVaccines

CDC: 2 More Infants DEAD Following COVID Clinical Trials

chinese military discussed weaponizing covid in 2015 'to cause enemy's medical system to collapse'
CoronavirusNews

Chinese Military Discussed Weaponizing COVID in 2015 ‘to Cause Enemy’s Medical System to Collapse’