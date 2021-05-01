Explosive! WaPo Reporter Tells Joe Rogan: Fauci Behind Wuhan COVID-19 Leak

by Greg Reese

Washington Post reporter Josh Rogin admitted Dr. Anthony Fauci is the top gain-of-function researcher in the world and could have funded the Wuhan lab rumored to be responsible for COVID-19 behind Obama’s back.

This revelation comes a year after alternative media outlets like Infowars exposed the link between Fauci and the dangerous, controversial labs.

Steve Hilton Report: Dr. Anthony Fauci Is Directly Responsible With Funding The Gain-Of-Function Studies That Resulted In Coronavirus Pandemic + Peter Navarro: Fauci Is A Sociopath And Must Be Held Accountable For Crimes Against Humanity