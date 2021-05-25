facebook whistleblowers leak documents detailing effort to secretly censor vaccine concerns on global scale

O’Keefe strikes again! Project Veritas on Monday released video of two Facebook insiders blowing the whistle on the social media giant’s effort to secretly censor Covid vaccine concerns on a global scale.

The documents obtained by Project Veritas show Facebook’s efforts to curb “vaccine hesitancy” or “VH” in comments.

One whistleblower told James O’Keefe that Facebook uses classifiers in their algorithms to determine certain content, to be what they call “vaccine hesitant” (screenshot below) without the users knowledge.

“They assign a score to these comments that’s called the VH score, the “vaccine hesitancy” score,” the whistleblower said.

“And then based on that score will demote or leave the comment alone depending on the content within the comment.”

Watch the explossive video below:

By Cristina Laila