European Database of Adverse Reactions Following COVID-19 Vaccines: 10,570 DEAD & 405,259 Injuries

by Brian Shilhavy

The European database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:

This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines.

EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001.

This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public.

The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation. The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects.

Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information. (Source)

Their report through May 8, 2021 lists 10,570 deaths and 405,259 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through May 8, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 5,368 deathand 170,528 injuries to 08/05/2021

  • 12,435   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 54 deaths
  • 8,551     Cardiac disorders incl. 636 deaths
  • 62           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 4,828     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 153        Endocrine disorders
  • 5,413     Eye disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 37,167   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 270 deaths
  • 115,627General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1719 deaths
  • 279        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 24 deaths
  • 4,047     Immune system disorders incl. 25 deaths
  • 12,099   Infections and infestations incl. 589 deaths
  • 4,142     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 72 deaths
  • 8,904     Investigations incl. 196 deaths
  • 2,961     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 109 deaths
  • 59,217   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 58 deaths
  • 194        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 11 deaths
  • 73,4       Nervous system disorders incl. 535 deaths
  • 231        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 9 deaths
  • 83           Product issues
  • 7,002     Psychiatric disorders incl. 81 deaths
  • 1,143     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 82 deaths
  • 1,241     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 16,257   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 619 deaths
  • 18,516   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 46 deaths
  • 564        Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths
  • 142        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 9 deaths
  • 9,851     Vascular disorders incl. 197 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 2,865 deathand 22,985 injuries to 08/05/2021

  • 1,047     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 19 deaths
  • 1,674     Cardiac disorders incl. 301 deaths
  • 8             Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 535        Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 29           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 793        Eye disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 4,952     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 100 deaths
  • 16,192   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1255 deaths
  • 98           Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 587        Immune system disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 1,906     Infections and infestations incl. 151 deaths
  • 1,042     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 53 deaths
  • 1,395     Investigations incl. 68 deaths
  • 670        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 58 deaths
  • 7,143     Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 58 deaths
  • 60           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 11 deaths
  • 9,617     Nervous system disorders incl. 294 deaths
  • 62           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
  • 11           Product issues
  • 1,118     Psychiatric disorders incl. 45 deaths
  • 383        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 32 deaths
  • 135        Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
  • 2,822     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 255 deaths
  • 2,901     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 22 deaths
  • 214        Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths
  • 131        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 16 deaths
  • 1,526     Vascular disorders incl. 100 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca2,102 deaths and 208,873 injuries to 08/05/2021

  • 6,221     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 86 deaths
  • 8,504     Cardiac disorders incl. 261 deaths
  • 83           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 5,774     Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 174        Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 9,158     Eye disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 62,739   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 99 deaths
  • 158,518General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 604 deaths
  • 319        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 18 deaths
  • 2,135     Immune system disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 12,002   Infections and infestations incl. 138 deaths
  • 4,991     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 33 deaths
  • 11,441   Investigations incl. 38 deaths
  • 7,621     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 31 deaths
  • 93,094   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 24 deaths
  • 178        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 5 deaths
  • 125,892Nervous system disorders incl. 318 deaths
  • 128        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 64           Product issues
  • 10,895   Psychiatric disorders incl. 17 deaths
  • 1,976     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 20 deaths
  • 2,519     Reproductive system and breast disorders
  • 18,411   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 228 deaths
  • 26,202   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 13 deaths
  • 475        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 431        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 14 deaths
  • 10,653   Vascular disorders incl. 131 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson235 deaths and 2,873 injuries to 08/05/2021

  • 79           Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 169        Cardiac disorders incl. 22 deaths
  • 3             Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 45           Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 3             Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 110        Eye disorders incl. 1 death
  • 783        Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 2,071     General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 67 deaths
  • 20           Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 1 death
  • 35           Immune system disorders
  • 140        Infections and infestations incl. 6 deaths
  • 117        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 2 deaths
  • 507        Investigations incl. 11 deaths
  • 56           Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 1,348     Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 4             Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps)
  • 1,852     Nervous system disorders incl. 32 deaths
  • 5             Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
  • 4             Product issues
  • 116        Psychiatric disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 35           Renal and urinary disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 29           Reproductive system and breast disorders
  • 366        Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 18 deaths
  • 172        Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 1 death
  • 20           Social circumstances incl. 1 death
  • 80           Surgical and medical procedures incl. 10 deaths
  • 502        Vascular disorders incl. 29 deaths

What is the Worldwide Effect of COVID-19 Shots on Mortality?

Mordechai Sones of America’s Frontline Doctors published a video yesterday illustrating the effects of the COVID-19 shots in various countries with mortality rates.

The video is posted on YouTube (let us know if it disappears) with credit given to @britishbennyboy on Twitter for creating the animation.

The data was compiled from healthdata.org, and The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent population health research center at UW Medicine, part of the University of Washington.

In almost every country, death rates INCREASED just after the COVID-19 “vaccine” roll outs.

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database, and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

