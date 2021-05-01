8,430 dead & 354,177 injuries european database of adverse drug reactions for covid 19 'vaccines'
8,430 DEAD & 354,177 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’

by Brian Shilhavy

The European database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:

This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines.

EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001.

This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public.

The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation. The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects.

Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information. (Source.)

Their report through April 24, 2021 lists 8,430 deaths and 354,177 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.

Here is the summary data through April 24, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 4,524 deaths and 151,306 injuries to 24/04/2021

  • 11,191   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 40 deaths
  • 7,372     Cardiac disorders incl. 522 deaths
  • 50           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 4,183     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 112        Endocrine disorders
  • 4,629     Eye disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 33,33     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 227 deaths
  • 103,813General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1459 deaths
  • 214        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 16 deaths
  • 3,338     Immune system disorders incl. 20 deaths
  • 10,160   Infections and infestations incl. 527 deaths
  • 3,950     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 89 deaths
  • 7,595     Investigations incl. 168 deaths
  • 2,564     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 91 deaths
  • 53,714   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 47 deaths
  • 150        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 7 deaths
  • 65,745   Nervous system disorders incl. 425 deaths
  • 192        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 7 deaths
  • 80           Product issues
  • 6,008     Psychiatric disorders incl. 63 deaths
  • 938        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 66 deaths
  • 994        Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
  • 13,954   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 523 deaths
  • 16,171   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 35 deaths
  • 438        Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
  • 124        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 8 deaths
  • 8,220     Vascular disorders incl. 165 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 2,283 deathand 17,625 injuries to 24/04/2021

  • 839        Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 16 deaths
  • 1,278     Cardiac disorders incl. 231 deaths
  • 7             Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 378        Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 23           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 570        Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 3,857     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 80 deaths
  • 12,513   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1012 deaths
  • 77           Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 476        Immune system disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 1,449     Infections and infestations incl. 118 deaths
  • 803        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 44 deaths
  • 1,087     Investigations incl. 60 deaths
  • 515        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 47 deaths
  • 5,669     Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 47 deaths
  • 48           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths
  • 7,489     Nervous system disorders incl. 244 deaths
  • 50           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
  • 8             Product issues
  • 862        Psychiatric disorders incl. 31 deaths
  • 299        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 23 deaths
  • 106        Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
  • 2,198     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 197 deaths
  • 2,163     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 19 deaths
  • 162        Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
  • 109        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 13 deaths
  • 1,166     Vascular disorders incl. 74 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222 (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca1,579 deathand 184,833 injuries to 24/04/2021

  • 5,319     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 64 deaths
  • 7,374     Cardiac disorders incl. 199 deaths
  • 76           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 5,011     Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 155        Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 7,922     Eye disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 56,473   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 62 deaths
  • 141,042General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 495 deaths
  • 248        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 13 deaths
  • 1,837     Immune system disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 10,631   Infections and infestations incl. 99 deaths
  • 4,341     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 18 deaths
  • 9,798     Investigations incl. 21 deaths
  • 6,977     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 18 deaths
  • 82,522   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 16 deaths
  • 144        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 4 deaths
  • 111,873Nervous system disorders incl. 244 deaths
  • 108        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
  • 52           Product issues
  • 9,514     Psychiatric disorders incl. 12 deaths
  • 1,745     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 2,076     Reproductive system and breast disorders
  • 15,824   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 171 deaths
  • 23,168   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 364        Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
  • 383        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 12 deaths
  • 8,706     Vascular disorders incl. 91 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson44 deaths and 413 injuries to 24/04/2021

  • 11           Blood and lymphatic system disorders
  • 45           Cardiac disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 1             Congenital, familial and genetic disorder
  • 20           Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 1             Endocrine disorder
  • 20           Eye disorders
  • 109        Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 1 death
  • 235        General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 14 deaths
  • 3             Hepatobiliary disorders
  • 18           Immune system disorders
  • 44           Infections and infestations incl. 2 deaths
  • 34           Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 1 death
  • 61           Investigations
  • 19           Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 1 death
  • 95           Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 1 death
  • 232        Nervous system disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 3             Product issues
  • 45           Psychiatric disorders
  • 11           Renal and urinary disorders
  • 5             Reproductive system and breast disorders
  • 80           Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 50           Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders
  • 5             Social circumstances
  • 3             Surgical and medical procedures
  • 96           Vascular disorders incl. 8 deaths

This is public information funded by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and anyone can use the EudraVigilance system and verify this data.

Denmark and Norway have completely suspended use of the AstraZeneca experimental COVID-19 shots.

A statement issued by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health stated that the AstraZeneca COVID “vaccine” is more dangerous than COVID itself, especially for young people.

The EMA continues to recommend it. They did, however, add a safety warning to the J&J shots, due to fatal blood clots. (Source.)

