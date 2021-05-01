8,430 DEAD & 354,177 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’

by Brian Shilhavy

The European database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:

This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines.

EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001.

This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public.

The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation. The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects.

Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information. (Source.)

Their report through April 24, 2021 lists 8,430 deaths and 354,177 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.

Here is the summary data through April 24, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 4,524 deaths and 151,306 injuries to 24/04/2021

11,191 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 40 deaths

7,372 Cardiac disorders incl. 522 deaths

50 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths

4,183 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths

112 Endocrine disorders

4,629 Eye disorders incl. 6 deaths

33,33 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 227 deaths

103,813General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1459 deaths

214 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 16 deaths

3,338 Immune system disorders incl. 20 deaths

10,160 Infections and infestations incl. 527 deaths

3,950 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 89 deaths

7,595 Investigations incl. 168 deaths

2,564 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 91 deaths

53,714 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 47 deaths

150 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 7 deaths

65,745 Nervous system disorders incl. 425 deaths

192 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 7 deaths

80 Product issues

6,008 Psychiatric disorders incl. 63 deaths

938 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 66 deaths

994 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death

13,954 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 523 deaths

16,171 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 35 deaths

438 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

124 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 8 deaths

8,220 Vascular disorders incl. 165 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 2,283 deaths and 17,625 injuries to 24/04/2021

839 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 16 deaths

1,278 Cardiac disorders incl. 231 deaths

7 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

378 Ear and labyrinth disorders

23 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

570 Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths

3,857 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 80 deaths

12,513 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1012 deaths

77 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 3 deaths

476 Immune system disorders incl. 3 deaths

1,449 Infections and infestations incl. 118 deaths

803 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 44 deaths

1,087 Investigations incl. 60 deaths

515 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 47 deaths

5,669 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 47 deaths

48 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths

7,489 Nervous system disorders incl. 244 deaths

50 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

8 Product issues

862 Psychiatric disorders incl. 31 deaths

299 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 23 deaths

106 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death

2,198 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 197 deaths

2,163 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 19 deaths

162 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

109 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 13 deaths

1,166 Vascular disorders incl. 74 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222 (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 1,579 deaths and 184,833 injuries to 24/04/2021

5,319 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 64 deaths

7,374 Cardiac disorders incl. 199 deaths

76 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

5,011 Ear and labyrinth disorders

155 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths

7,922 Eye disorders incl. 5 deaths

56,473 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 62 deaths

141,042General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 495 deaths

248 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 13 deaths

1,837 Immune system disorders incl. 7 deaths

10,631 Infections and infestations incl. 99 deaths

4,341 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 18 deaths

9,798 Investigations incl. 21 deaths

6,977 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 18 deaths

82,522 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 16 deaths

144 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 4 deaths

111,873Nervous system disorders incl. 244 deaths

108 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

52 Product issues

9,514 Psychiatric disorders incl. 12 deaths

1,745 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 11 deaths

2,076 Reproductive system and breast disorders

15,824 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 171 deaths

23,168 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 10 deaths

364 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths

383 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 12 deaths

8,706 Vascular disorders incl. 91 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 44 deaths and 413 injuries to 24/04/2021

11 Blood and lymphatic system disorders

45 Cardiac disorders incl. 10 deaths

1 Congenital, familial and genetic disorder

20 Ear and labyrinth disorders

1 Endocrine disorder

20 Eye disorders

109 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 1 death

235 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 14 deaths

3 Hepatobiliary disorders

18 Immune system disorders

44 Infections and infestations incl. 2 deaths

34 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 1 death

61 Investigations

19 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 1 death

95 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 1 death

232 Nervous system disorders incl. 3 deaths

3 Product issues

45 Psychiatric disorders

11 Renal and urinary disorders

5 Reproductive system and breast disorders

80 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 3 deaths

50 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders

5 Social circumstances

3 Surgical and medical procedures

96 Vascular disorders incl. 8 deaths

This is public information funded by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and anyone can use the EudraVigilance system and verify this data.

Denmark and Norway have completely suspended use of the AstraZeneca experimental COVID-19 shots.

A statement issued by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health stated that the AstraZeneca COVID “vaccine” is more dangerous than COVID itself, especially for young people.

The EMA continues to recommend it. They did, however, add a safety warning to the J&J shots, due to fatal blood clots. (Source.)