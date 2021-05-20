European Database: 400k+ COVID Vaccine Injuries and 10k+ Deaths

The latest data from EudraVigilance, a European vaccine injury and death database, suggests that more people are now getting sick and dying from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections than from the virus itself.

The side effects resource shows that as of May 8, 2021, 405,259 people have become injured from Chinese Virus jabs while another 10,570 have died.

The database also breaks down injuries and deaths associated with each specific type of jab, including those offered by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

Through May 8, the Pfizer-BioNTech injection has caused some 170,528 injuries and 5,368 deaths.

Among the most common injuries are musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders, blood and lymphatic disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory and thoracic disorders, and vascular disorders.

During the same time period, the Moderna injection caused 22,985 injuries and 2,865 deaths.

The same deadly side effects associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech injection are also associated with this one, along with infections, eye disorders, psychiatric disorders, reproductive problems, and skin conditions.

As for AstraZeneca’s shot, a whopping 208,873 injuries were reported along with 2,102 deaths.

At the bottom of the list, ironically, is the J&J injection with 2,873 injuries and 235 deaths.

America’s Frontline Doctors publishes video linking covid vaccine push to increased mortality

To help people better understand the effects of these injections, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) put out a video – see below – that illustrates how increased mortality is being seen everywhere in the world where Chinese Virus shots are being widely administered.

The data contained in the video comes from healthdata.org as well as The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent population health research center at UW Medicine.

In nearly every country evaluated, death rates spiked almost immediately after Wuhan Flu shots were introduced. So much for “saving lives.”

At Health Impact News, there is also an extensive list available of some of the most well-publicized cases of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine injuries and deaths. Rapper DMX is listed there, along with Eric Clapton and many, many others.

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which goes a few days beyond what EudraVigilance published, shows an even higher death count.

More than 4,434 people, the CDC admits, have died from Wuhan flu shots as of May 10.

How many more people need to get sick and die before someone in a position of power steps up to say enough?

If the whole point of this mass vaccination campaign is to save lives, then why is nobody putting a stop to it now that we know the injections are destroying lives?

In the comment section at Health Impact News, one woman claims to have been injected with a Chinese Virus shot without permission while she was under the knife for a hernia repair surgery at Sturgeon Hospital in Alberta, Canada. Is this a widespread phenomenon as well?

“I told the surgeon two weeks prior that I did not want or require the shot but they injected me anyway,” this person wrote, distressed about the situation. “I feel like my body and soul were violated.”

“Now I sit and wait in stress for negative side effects. What makes it more difficult for me is that I suffer from CPTSD (complex post-traumatic stress disorder) and now refuse to book a post-surgery appointment with this surgeon.”

Another responded by calling this invasion of bodily autonomy “a Dr. Mengele-type attack” since it happened without consent.

“I recommend praying Psalm 91 and Psalm 23 over and over during the day and take to heart the Gospel of John as well as Romans,” responded another.

Source: AFinalWarning.com