Dr. Lee Merritt: Forced Vaccines Are a Holocaust-Level Crime Against Humanity

Dr. Lee Merritt, an orthopedic spinal surgeon, was interviewed by Mike Adams on a recent episode of Brighteon Conversations. Dr. Merritt joins a growing list of medical professionals who see forced vaccines as a holocaust-level crime against humanity.

Medical systems are threatening doctors and nurses with termination if they do not comply with the forced vaccines.

Universities are threatening to withhold education from students if they do not comply.

Corporations are threatening to segregate people from venues, flights and other social gatherings if they do not comply.

Governors like Gretchen Whitmer have turned the state of Michigan into a vaccine prison camp; she has threatened to take away everyone’s freedoms if they do not comply.

Lock downs are now tied to vaccination status, medical experimentation that echoes the crimes of the Third Reich

Canada is threatening Americans from the north, forcing them to show their vaccine papers to enter the country.

Israel has already implemented a technocratic vaccine passport system that denies people entry into buildings if they do not show their digital papers of vaccine compliance.

Israelis must renew their digital passport every six months, showing they have all the government-approved booster shots.

All of these acts of coercion and authoritarianism smack of the Third Reich and the Holocaust.

Since the start of lock downs, entire communities, school districts and job sites have literally been turned into prison camps of medical experimentation and brainwashing torture.

A free society does not enforce bodily requirements, behavioral controls and various levels of obedience training, all to prop up medical fraud, bio-terror, medical error, fraudulently-calibrated medical tests, and censorship and omission of science-backed antiviral strategies that support healthy immune function.

All the abuse is sold as “safety measures” but all of the paranoia, isolation and obedience training only weakens humanity, suppressing the immune system and making populations more susceptible to severe illness.

All of these acts violate fundamental human rights, the principle of informed consent and the Nuremberg Code, a code of medical research ethics that was established in the wake of the second world war.

The Nuremberg Code restricts against medical experiments, which were conducted by regular doctors during the reign of Nazi Germany.

Three important points that will legally defend you against forced vaccines

If you or someone you know is facing intimidation and coercion to vaccinate, now is the time to stand up to the abuse.

Here are three important points that you should pose in writing to any authority figure who is using coercion to compel you to comply with vaccines.

EUA products are unapproved, unlicensed and experimental. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance on emergency use authorization (EUA) of medical products requires the FDA to “ensure that recipients are informed to the extent practicable given the applicable circumstances” provided “they have the option to accept or refuse the EUA product.”

Ask the authority figure if they are aware of this statement, and pressure them to inform all employees/ customers that they have the option to refuse.

Employees and customers are not the property of the CEO, the board, the governor, a doctor, or any public health official.

The FDA requires EUA vaccine recipients be provided with certain vaccine-specific information to help them make an informed decision about the product.

The EUA fact sheets must be provided and must specify the purpose of each injection, including the manufacturers of the injections.

The fact sheets must provide the most current and up-to-date information on the injections, and vaccine recipients must also receive information about adverse events.

Ask the authority figure if they have read, understood and provided everyone with these fact sheets and with current information on adverse events so that everyone can make an educated decision.

The science of vaccination is not absolute or exclusive. The science on immunity actually favors the millions of people who have beaten the virus and gained broad spectrum B-cell and T-cell natural immunity.

Finally, ask the authority figure if they have reviewed the available databases of material adverse events reported to date for people who have received Covid-19 injections.

Potential and reported adverse events include death, anaphylaxis, neurological disorders, blood clots, autoimmune disorders, other long-term inflammatory chronic diseases, blindness, deafness, infertility, fetal damage, miscarriage, stillbirth and occupational exposure.

In the event an EUA product is approved by the FDA, informed consent and parental consent are ABSOLUTE.

Exemptions to vaccination are fundamental religious freedoms, and laws already accommodate parents who do not wish to vaccinate their child.

Medical discrimination laws protect individuals from harassment and segregation based on their personal medical decisions.

Ask the authority figure if they are willing to be held liable for any vaccine injury or be held liable for any civil rights lawsuit that results from stripping individuals of their right to informed consent.

Protect your rights and download an official form:

