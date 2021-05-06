Senior D.O.D Official: UFOs ‘Are Demonic & We Shouldn’t Be Pursuing Them’

by Arjun Walia

Lue Elizondo is a former intelligence officer with the Department of Defense, and former director of AATIP, the Pentagon’s previous UFO program, from 2010-2017.

No, it is not Lue who believes UFOs are demonic, he instead tells a story of someone else within government who had this belief.

Elizondo, along with his colleague Christopher Mellon, the Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Steve Justice, a recently retired Director of Advanced Systems at Lockheed Skunkworks when they all began speaking publicly about the UFO phenomenon in 2017.

In doing so they joined many others with verified high ranking backgrounds from within government who publicly comment on the subject, voicing their concerns that the phenomenon is real and that the public has a right to know about it.

From the perspective of a citizen, ‘why have UFOs been kept secret?’ is a difficult question to answer.

Yes, there is the possibility that there are corporate and financial elite interests tied to this phenomenon, who would like to capitalize on it, and/or influence the perception of citizens regarding the phenomenon for ulterior motives.

But perhaps that’s not true, it’s not something we hear about from all whistleblowers who have come forward.

So what is going on? It’s difficult to know, and only a small group of people seem to control the secrecy around the subject.

A common theme seems to be that, one large reason for the secrecy is perhaps the implications it has on culture and religion.

Multiple whistleblowers over the years have told us that governments know that the phenomenon is controlled by non human intelligence.

At the 15 minute mark of an interview with The NY Post, Elizondo speaks about a meeting he had with a senior Department of Defense official who told him that there are people within government who do not want information about the subject to get out due to their (the officials) philosophical and religious belief systems.

“I remember the conversation very well, um, this is a person I respected tremendously, very very senior person… He told me he said…” We already know what it is.” I said OK sir, so it’s ours?

And he said no, that’s not what I’m saying. And he said, he asked me point black “have you read your bible lately?” And I wasn’t quite sure where he was going with that and I said… where are you going with this?

And he said “well then you know that these are demonic and we should not be pursuing them.”… He wasn’t kidding, that’s exactly how he felt…”

Lue then goes on to emphasize that “no matter what it is, we need to figure it out.”

There was a time when the church wouldn’t even look through the telescope of Galileo because it conflicted with their narrative… This is something we have been dealing with for a long time…

Imagine the first person that decided to get on a boat and sail over the horizon, right, and there’s discussion of sea monsters and krakens that will devour you and destroy your boat.

And yet, we did it anyways, we did sail and explored the world and it turns out, you know, 500 years later yeah there really are sea monsters except for we call them the great squid of the pacific and we call them great white sharks and whales…

Now they’re just a part of nature they have a scientific name.

But, you know, those sea monsters still exist, they’re there, we just learned to understand them and maybe this is the same thing maybe this is just yet another expedition over the horizon in which we’re going to realize what we thought were monsters are really just neighbours.

Be sure to check out the full interview here if interested.

This begs the question. Is humanity ready for the disclosure? Regardless of the answer, it’s happening.

Personally, I believe we are and I do not like the idea of high ranking officials who are guided by their belief systems dictating what these objects represent.

I do not feel comfortable with a small group of people determining whether or not humanity is ready for such exploration. Why should they decide?

Throughout history we continually go through paradigm shifting moments, and every time we deny them and shy away from them as a way of holding on to beliefs.

Is this human nature? Or something we can overcome with awareness?

The UFO subject and its disclosure of it at the mainstream level represents just that, a paradigm shifting moment that calls into question what we thought we knew about nature of our reality.

Are we open to it?

Here’s another great quote from Dr. Eric Davis that may provide some insight as well.

Davis, a renowned astrophysicist who worked with the Pentagon UFO program stated that he gave a classified briefing to a Defense Department Agency, as recently as March 2020 about retrievals from “off-world vehicles not made on this Earth.”

I think there’s a lot of evidence that the government has known, but the problem is, it’s so outside the realm of human comprehension that they can’t deal with it on a legislative basis, they can’t deal with it on a military, operational basis, they can’t can’t deal with it on the basis of a presidential policy. (source)

Being a researcher in the field for more than 15 years, stories of “beings” associated with these objects range from what can be perceived as very benevolent, to malevolent.

There are all kinds of stories out there, some which have very interesting corroborations among multiple supposed “experiencers.”

Perhaps all of these objects are not from “one” place or the “same” species, perhaps we have been visited by intelligent life from other galaxies universes, dimensions? Perhaps some are interplanetary?

There is so much of our “reality” that we cannot perceive with our senses, perhaps they exist here, on Earth, but in these other realms we cannot perceive with our senses? The topic is quite vast and leaves no aspect of humanity untouched.

The latest program disclosed by the U.S. Defense Department is the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force (UAPTF).

The Department of the Navy, under the cognizance of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, is currently leading that program UAPTF.

In the NY Post interview Elizondo explains many things, and something that’s not novel.

One of them is that the Navy, as well as other military branches, have encountered these objects on “a daily basis.”

Prior to the “mainstream” UFO disclosure we’ve seen in the past couple of years, this was already quite evident. There are tens and thousands of pages of declassified documents describing military encounters with UFOs.

These documents contain radar tracking data, pictures and now videos that have been released, as well as testimony from the pilots involved.

This is nothing new, although it may be new in the public eye, it’s been something that’s been happening since man was able to take flight.

The phenomenon reported is something real and not visionary or fictitious… There are objects probably approximating the shape of a disk, of such appreciable size as to appear to be as large as man-made aircraft….

The reported operating characteristics such as extreme rates of climb, maneuverability, (particularly in roll), and the actions which much be considered evaise when sighted or contacted by friendly aircraft and radar, lend belief to the possibility that some of these objects are controlled either manually, automatically or remotely – General Nathan Twining, 1947.

The phenomenon has also been documented in the printing press in times of antiquity, prior to the time of modern day technology.

It’s even seen in historical pieces of artwork. It’s safe to say that the phenomenon has been observed for a very long time – yet only now are we taking it seriously.

It’s quite clear that governments around the world have been studying this phenomenon while keeping humanity in the dark about what they’ve discovered.

Intelligence agencies in the US are set to disclose what they know about the phenomenon very soon, but any information beyond what is already known among many ufologists is not to be expected. It’s safe to assume that a wealth of information will still be kept “classified” for “national security” purposes.

I put “national security” in quotations because, in my opinion, I feel in many cases ‘national security’ has become and umbrella term to justify the concealment of information due to it’s implications on the human belief and culture, or to protect corporate and perhaps “elitist” agendas. Perhaps I’m wrong?

We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the dangers which are cited to justify it…. And there is very grave danger that an announced need for increased security will be seized upon by those anxious to expand its meaning to the very limits of official censorship and concealment. – JFK