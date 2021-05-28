rfk, jr. interviews investigative journalist whitney webb on the ‘deliberate coverup’ of bill gates and jeffrey epstein’s relationship + more

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb told Children’s Health Defense Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on the “RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast,” that vaccine passports are part of a global plan to tie together vaccine status, economic activity and biometric identity.

by Children’s Health Defense Team

Investigative journalist and researcher Whitney Webb dives deep into the murky relationship between now-deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, billionaire Bill Gates and other Silicon Valley elite, in an interview with Children’s Health Defense Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on the “RFK Jr The Defender Podcast.”

Webb, author of “One Nation Under Blackmail,” writes for her website, Unlimited Hangout, as well as The Last American Vagabond and The Defender, covering topics on intelligence, tech, surveillance and civil liberties.

There is a “deliberate coverup,” said Webb, of the true ties between Gates and Epstein.

Many of the Silicon Valley elites “are part of something called the Edge Foundation,” which is how “Epstein was able to connect so intimately with a lot of the individuals who would later become the Silicon Valley elite,” Web told Kennedy.

Many of today’s big Silicon Valley companies have origins tied to the intelligence community, said Webb. The Central Intelligence Agency’s venture capital arm, In-Q-Tel, invested in technologies deemed useful to intelligence forces, and when they did, they had a hand in the company’s product development, Webb explained.

Webb also told Kennedy about her opinions on vaccine passports, which, she says, aren’t just about tracking vaccines, but are a part of a global plan to move towards a cashless, digital-banking based society where vaccine status, economic activity and biometric identity are all tied into one.

Webb said:

“So for people that think the vaccine passports will just be for the COVID-19 vaccine, that’s not true either. This framework also is for literally any vaccination that the state determines is required.”

To keep up with Webb and her work, follow her on Twitter or purchase her book.

Listen here: