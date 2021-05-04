gates casedemic not pandemic e1609850245315
CDC Suddenly Concerned About Covid ‘False Positive’ Tests, After Ignoring the Blatant ‘Casedemic’ From the Beginning

The CDC has issued new guidelines for measuring “breakthrough” Covid cases (a vaccinated person contracting the virus), recommending that the PCR test cycles be dialed down to below 28 to avoid false positives.

False positives could undermine support for the vaccine.

This move makes sense… but what about an entire year of testing the general population with a cycle of 40 or above?

Remember this article: FDA Admits PCR Tests Give False Results, Prepares Ground For Biden To ‘Crush’ Casedemic?

