CDC: 223 People Have Died from Covid-19 AFTER Being Vaccinated

Roughly 223 people have died from the Wuhan Virus despite receiving the much-vaunted Covid-19 vaccine, a report recently published by the CDC shows.

In the report, which contains data from as recent as May 10, the CDC looks at “hospitalized or fatal Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough cases,” a term which refers to instances in which vaccinated individuals still contract the virus.

“As of May 10, 2021, more than 115 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” the report states. “During the same time, CDC received reports from 46 U.S. states and territories of vaccine breakthrough cases in patients who were hospitalized or died.”

The report goes on to show that approximately 1,136 “breakthrough cases” required a patient to be hospitalized, while at the same time 223 vaccinated patients died from Covid.

“Of the people who died after being fully vaccinated, 42 were asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19, according to the CDC,” reports the Epoch Times. “Additionally, 342 of the hospitalizations were asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19.”

The CDC notes, however, the numbers may be undercounted as “national surveillance relies on passive and voluntary reporting, and data might not be complete or representative.”

Discussing the stat on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky confusingly claimed the numbers were fuzzy because people who died of co-morbidities were included among the 223 deaths.

“Not all of those 223 cases who had covid actually died of covid. They may have had mild disease but died, for example of a heart attack,” Walensky stated.

During an interview with ABC’s This Week, Walensky scrambled to explain a recent Covid outbreak among vaccinated New York Yankees team members.

“I would consider that, when you look at the details that I’m aware of, seven of those eight were completely asymptomatic. The eighth was a mild case. They were detected on routine testing that generally doesn’t happen in many other populations. This is the vaccine working,” she said.

“This means that you didn’t get infected—or you didn’t get a severe infection. You didn’t require hospitalization. You didn’t require death [sic], and most likely those people were not transmitting to other people.”

In spite of the data, the agency still goes on to claim the vaccines are effective for people 12 and older, claiming the “Vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people.”

