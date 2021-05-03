donald trump holds campaign rallies in arizona
Arizona Governor Bans Government-Mandated Vaccine Passports

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order on Monday that bars the state and local governments from requiring that residents show COVID-19 “vaccine passports” to enter an area or receive a service.

“The residents of our state should not be required by the government to share their private medical information,” the Republican governor said in a statement. “While we strongly recommend all Arizonans get the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s not mandated in our state—and it never will be. Vaccination is up to each individual, not the government.”

The executive order (pdf) stipulates that state and local governments cannot require a person to provide documentation of their vaccination status for COVID-19 as a condition to to enter an area or to receive a government service, permit, or licence.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, also known as the novel coronavirus.

The order does not affect private businesses, which can still require vaccination documentation as a condition for entry or service. It also does not prevent health care and long term care institutions from requiring COVID-19 vaccination status of a patient, resident, employee, or visitor. Arizona law will still allow schools, child care centers, and universities to require vaccination documentation if they wish.

Several Republican governors have issued orders banning vaccine passports, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte. In Tennessee, the state senate passed a bill last week seeking a ban on vaccine passports.

