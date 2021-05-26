America’s Frontline Doctors Sue the Federal Government to Prevent Forcing Experimental COVID Vaccines on US Children

The courageous group of doctors, America’s Frontline Doctors, are suing the US Federal government for pushing COVID vaccines.

We’ve reported on this group before, once when they encouraged America’s airlines to remain free and not put COVID requirements on their passengers.

The doctors spoke out about COVID before as well: “Mandates for Experimental Therapies are Neither Permissible Nor Advisable”.

Below is a PDF from America’s Frontline Doctors currently found on their site discussing – TEN MEDICAL FACTS REGARDING THE COVID-19 EXPERIMENTAL VACCINES:

A couple of days ago (on May 20), these courageous doctors sued the US federal government and asked for a temporary restraining order to prevent administering the COVID vaccines on children.

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) today filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama requesting a temporary restraining order against the emergency use authorization (EUA) permitting using the COVID-19 vaccines in children under the age of 16, and that no further expansion of the EUAs to children under the age of 16 be granted prior to the resolution of these issues at trial.

The case will challenge the EUAs for the injections on several counts, based on the law and scientific evidence that the EUAs should never have been granted, the EUAs should be revoked immediately, the injections are dangerous biological agents that have the potential to cause substantially greater harm than the COVID-19 disease itself, and that numerous laws have been broken in the process of granting these EUAs and foisting these injections on the American people.

AFLDS Founder Dr. Simone Gold spoke about the reasons for filing the motion:

“We doctors are pro-vaccine, but this is not a vaccine,” she said. “This is an experimental biological agent whose harms are well-documented (although suppressed and censored) and growing rapidly, and we will not support using America’s children as guinea pigs.”

Below is the motion:

