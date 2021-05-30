4-Stage Brainwashing Con is Turning America into a Communist-run Country

by S.D. Wells

Communism is being installed in America right now through psychological warfare subversion in 4 easy ‘playbook’ stages.

As Yuri Bezmenov, the KGB propaganda expert once stated:

The highest art of warfare is not to fight at all… but to subvert anything of value in the country of your enemy until such time that the perception of reality of your enemy is screwed up to such an extent that he does not perceive you as an enemy, and that your system, your civilization and your ambitions look to your enemy as an alternative, if not desirable then at least feasible.

That’s the ultimate purpose, the final stage of subversion, after which you can simply take your enemy without a single shot being fired.

STAGE 1: Destruction of Religion, Human Value, and School Curriculum (2008 – 2016)

Obama ‘hypnotizes’ everyone into believing there’s rampant racism ‘gone wild’ in America, even though he’s the first Black President. He also gets everyone focused on sex and gay everything. Also, many mass shootings were staged to initiate a government gun grab of all automatic weapons, especially machine guns, but the plan fails miserably.

Opiate business in Afghanistan skyrockets to support American prescription ‘pandemic’ of opioids (heroin pills). Obama was a “sleeper cell” terrorist working from within against, and from the top. Meanwhile, Obama puts 45 million Americans on welfare. Step one complete, right out of the commie playbook.

STAGE 2: Warping of Social Life and Laws (2016 – 2020)

Ever since the Obama reign of terror, the Left always accuses the Right of what the Left is guilty of. The biggest example is the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. That was all propagated while the Left WAS involved in communist collusion of their own, working deep cover with the Communist Chinese Party (CCP).

As American institutions were being destabilized and prepped for Marxist-communist infiltration, everyone was distracted with the Russia-collusion hoax, the Ukrainian “quid pro quo” hoax, and the staged impeachment of DJT.

Also, in stage 2, comes the demeaning of self-respect and self-worth. This is rather easy to install. The Millenials all got brainwashed with gender fluidity, PC pronouns and the right for cross-dresssers to wear high heels into combat. Then came the George Floyd suicide by drug overdose and staged police beat down. Maybe Floyd was even an MK-ultra experiment, if you really think about it, like the “lone mass shooter” Batman Theatre stooge.

STAGE 3: The Great Crisis – a fake pandemic (2019 – the end)

The crisis begins with a non-elected body of power (Biden’s CCP Regime) taking control of the government and telling all citizens how to run (ruin) their lives. The lab-concocted, purposely released Covid-19 virus was a three-pronged plan for this.

Tens of millions of fake ballots for Biden were used to steal the election. Nearly every small-to-mid-sized business was shut down and bankrupted (many forever). Then masks and social distancing dehumanized everyone. Finally, distance learning is the ultimate way to ruin all credible learning, from elementary school through college.

STAGE 4: Government Dependence – The populace begs for Big Government to rescue them (2021 – the end)

At this point, society thinks this is all normal behavior, and accepts losing all rights, religion and even their own businesses in order to “quell” the risk of dying from the CCP virus.

The theory is that if you want to be saved from the China virus, you have to give up all of your constitutional freedoms and be injected with prion-creating inoculations (until you die in a few years from the vaccines themselves).

That’s why they want so badly for vaccine passports to be required. Get it? Sucker in as many fearful and desperate fools as possible. Then America becomes Venezuela over night.

The populace needs a savior, and that’s hand delivered to the brainwashed masses, the sheeple, in the most toxic, insidious and destructive “Trojan Horse” ever delivered – dirty vaccines. You see, the trick to subversion is simple. You don’t shoot people or blow them up. You just slow walk them right into the quicksand.

Yuri Bezmenov explains the four stages of psychological warfare subversion for installing communism in any country: