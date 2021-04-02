Another One: Pioneer of the ‘Woke’ Ideology Turns Out to Be a Serial Rapist of Young Boys

by Ethan Huff

He is widely recognized as one of the early pioneers of the “woke” ideological movement. But the late French philosopher Michel Foucault was not the good guy that some have been led to believe he was.

According to fellow intellectual Guy Sorman, Foucault, who died in 1984 at the age of 57, was a pedophile rapist who engaged in sexual activity with young Arab children while living in Tunisia during the late 1960s.

Sorman, 77, claims to have visited Foucault with some friends while on an Easter holiday trip to the village of Sidu Bou, near Tunis, where Foucault was living in the year 1969.

“Young children were running after Foucault saying ‘what about me? take me, take me,” Sorman recalled during a recent interview with The Sunday Times.

“They were eight, nine, ten years old, he was throwing money at them and would say ‘let’s meet at 10pm at the usual place.’ [Foucault] would make love there on the gravestones with young boys. The question of consent wasn’t even raised.”

The reason there were gravestones is because the location was a nearby cemetery. This is where Foucault lured his prey, which were young boys who had not yet reached puberty.

As “progressive” as it is, France, Foucault’s homeland, never would have tolerated such perversion. This is why Foucault traveled to Africa where he knew he could get away with it.

“Foucault would not have dared to do it in France,” Sorman stated. “There is a colonial dimension to this. A white imperialism.”

Sorman regrets never reporting Foucault to the police or notifying the press. He says it was “ignoble” and “extremely morally ugly” of him not to intervene when he knew he should have.

As it turns out, the French media already knew about Foucault’s depravity.

“There were journalists present on that trip, there were many witnesses, but nobody did stories like that in those days. Foucault was the philosopher king. He’s like our god in France,” Sorman contends.

The son of a surgeon who dressed nicely and appeared wise, Foucault was among the first celebrity intellectuals of the 20th century to push for the legalization of pedophilia. In 1977, he signed a petition calling for adults to be allowed to have sex with children as young as 13.

The most well-known biography of Foucault’s life, The Passion of Michel Foucault (1993), also describes his interest in the homosexual, sado-masochistic bath houses of America.

Foucault, who eventually died of AIDS, is one of the first known openly homosexual figures in public life.

He is also the most cited scholar in the world, and is directly associated with the rise of identity politics in the United States.

“It is almost invariably Foucault to whom contemporary activist studies departments trace their intellectual foundations,” wrote Daniel Miller for The Critic magazine.

“At the most basic level, Foucault the famous French professor supplies a signature of seriousness for disciplines without clear academic standards or traditions.”

Many respected literary and art figures are pedophiles

In 1980s America, Foucault’s admirers, known as “Foucauldians,” enshrined him as “a kind of patron saint … whose authority they routinely invoked in order to legitimate, in properly academic terms, their own brand of progressive politics,” Miller wrote in a biography.

Sorman also published a book about Foucault’s sexual misdeeds, as they were not widely understood by the general public that was being influenced by his theories and persuasions.

Many specialists throughout Great Britain, Sorman says, were surprised to learn about Foucault’s sort-of secret life engaging in child rape in Africa.

“There’s a big potential for that to have an impact on him,” commented Phil Howell, a University of Cambridge researcher.

“Foucault was interested in sexuality and wrote about it, but child abuse is another thing.”

Sorman also added that Foucault’s deviant behavior was a symptom of France’s culture of malaise, which dates back to the time of Voltaire.

“He believed there were two morals, one for the elite, which was immoral, and one for the people, which should be restrictive,” Sorman says.

“France is still not a democracy, we had the revolution, proclaimed a republic but there’s still an aristocracy, it’s the intelligentsia, and it has had a special status. Anything goes,” he adds, noting that now “the world is suddenly changing.”

Many others involved with art, literature, and media – well-known influencers, that is – have had similar sordid histories. Publishers, radio personalities, artists and many others are also being outed as pedophiles with an appetite for the very young.

“People had forgotten that 1968 thinking promoted pedophilia,” wrote philosopher and former education minister Luc Ferry, 70, in Le Figaro.

“Every adult had the right even the duty, they argued, to awaken the sexuality that the bourgeoisie was hiding.”