world economic forum wants you to wear a microchip powered smart mask that tells you when you’re allowed to have fresh air

Here in the free state of Florida, we do not have a mask mandate, yet everywhere I go I see the majority of people with a mask on their faces.

Why is that? Because the the past year of the fear-mongering terror campaign waged by the New World Order to make you submit to their non-scientific dictates has been incredibly successful.

My county here in Florida has a 0.951% death rate from COVID infections, yet people remain in a state of fear. Now get ready for Smart Masks that tell you when it’s “OK to take a breath of fresh air.”

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” Revelation 13:16-18 (KJB)

The deranged, demonic lunatics over at the World Economic Forum in 2020 brought us the Great Reset, as well as the early stages of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and on April 7th on their Twitter feed, they told us about the next step in their plan to bring the whole world into submission to the New World Order – smart masks.

They are calling it the ‘mask of the future’, and that future is clearly laid out in the book of Daniel and Revelation.

Watch the video below on BreathTech S3:

The mask of the future. Submit your solution to the world's most pressing challenges, on UpLink: https://t.co/w1KkdJSWsW @WEFUpLink #GTGS21 pic.twitter.com/dBKNUfflZE — World Economic Forum (@wef) April 7, 2021

I can only imagine that when Microsoft is done implementing the ‘Daily Pass’ over at the Los Angeles Unified School District with it’s 500,000-member combined student body, they just might be also rolling out smart masks.

Reminds me of the story we did on that Netflix series ‘Stretch Armstrong’ where everyone lined up to receive a SmartMark.

Smart Mark, smart mask, no matter how you slice it, it all take in the same direction and leads you to the same destination. The only way out is up on Flight #777, make sure your flight is booked.