in this photo illustration, a symbolic covid 19 health
CoronavirusVaccines

Report: UK Vaccine Passports to Be Rolled Out WITHIN DAYS

The UK government is to officially roll out vaccine passports within a matter of days according to a report in The London Telegraph that cites sources who have revealed that the Department for Transport has spoken to travel industry officials about the plans.

in this photo illustration, a symbolic covid 19 health

According to the report, an official on a phone call with members of the Tourism Industry Emergency Response Group said “We aim to give people the ability to prove their vaccine status by the time international travel restarts where other countries require it. The earliest that will restart is May 17.”

Two industry sources have confirmed the accuracy of the quote, and the government has not disputed it, according to the Telegraph.

The report also notes that the system will only be for British people traveling out of the UK, and that a broader international vaccine passport system will take longer to implement.

It is not clear whether the vaccine passports will yet be used domestically to allow access to cinemas, pubs, restaurants and venues. However, as we have extensively covered, those plans have always been in the works, and any basic system could easily be adapted for such purposes.

As we reported Wednesday, airlines plan to refrain from calling the imminent vaccine passports by that name because “It carries too many connotations,” according to one aviation CEO.

The EU is also already ensconced on the vaccine passport road, with a bloc wide ‘Digital Green Certificate’ system set to be rolled out in June.

Many other countries are set to adopt the vaccine passport system, with scores of them, including America, trialling the technology in lockstep with big tech, mega-corporations and other globalist entities.

Bill Gates to Address FORTY Heads of State At Climate Summit Previous post

Related Articles

watch bill gates admit to human depopulation program
Bill GatesDepopulationVaccines

Watch: Bill Gates Admits to Human Depopulation Program

now they want to mask two year olds and in oregon they want to make masks permanent
CoronavirusHealthcareTyrannyVaccines

Now They Want to Mask TWO YEAR OLDS and in Oregon They Want to Make Masks PERMANENT

tyranny uk won’t accelerate re opening despite covid deaths being below road accident fatalities
CoronavirusTyranny

Tyranny: UK Won’t Accelerate Re-Opening Despite COVID Deaths Being Below Road Accident Fatalities

12 year old girl is paralyzed during covid 19 trials
CoronavirusHealthcareNewsVaccines

12-Year-Old Girl is Paralyzed During COVID-19 Trials