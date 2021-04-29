Two-Year-Old Baby Died Within Six Days of Taking Second Shot of Pfizer Vaccine in Clinical Trials on Children

A two year old baby has died within six days of taking the second shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the ongoing experimental clinical trials on more than 10,000 children under the age of 5 to 11.

Pfizer and Moderna are going through clinical trials for their mRNA shots on more than 10,000 children as young as six months old. The trials of these vaccines started in mid-March.

Moderna refers to its study as KidCOVE. The children are also being used as guinea pig by Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Meanwhile, its possible the parents of these children are unaware of these facts.

Michelle Lynam is the current Dr. United States of America, an anesthesiologist in Midlothian, Virginia. She posts videos on Facebooksneaking over experimental shots. She is also subjecting her children to these experimental shots.

Lynam registered her two teenage daughters for clinical trials of Pfizer. She enrolled her six year old daughter for clinical trial of Moderna.

Clinical Research Partners in Richmond, Virginia is facilitating the guinea pig trial of children by Moderna in the state.

There is very low possibility that people would know about any negative results of these trials.

However, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) provide an insight on the effects of the experimental mRNA shots on these children.

A two-year-old girl received her second (Dose 2) experimental Pfizer mRNA shot on February 25. She apparently developed some sort of serious adverse reaction on March 1. The baby was dead on March 3. No further details were provided.

The mainstream media is silent on this issue, so is the CDC. The incident should be investigated by CDC immediately.

The baby had been hospitalized for 17 days, or since February 14, according to VAERS. Thus the baby was perhaps sick from the first shot. But someone administered the second shot anyway.

Further, no experimental shots are authorized for use in babies and children under age 16 in the United States.

Even, their own promotion says the vaccination trials were for children from age 5 to 11. So, how come a 2 year old baby got vaccinated?

As reported by GreatGameIndia, German scientists have recently found the exact 2 step process how the mRNA based COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots in recipients.

Also read: Chief Norwegian Investigator Confirms AstraZeneca Vaccine Caused Rare Blood Clots Due To Unexpected Immune Reaction

Meanwhile, the US CDC and FDA have lifted their recommended pause on use of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine with a condition that it will now include a safety label warning that its vaccine comes with blood clot risks.

For reporting extensively on the blood clots controversy, GreatGameIndia is being targeted and being accused of spreading misinformation for the flimsy reason that our tweets were shared widely after the controversy.

