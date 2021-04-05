tsa has never stopped a terrorist but they’ve been 'legally' robbing travelers for years

by Matt Agorist

The TSA – whose job is supposedly “fighting terrorism” – is, without doubt, one of America’s most corrupt and incompetent agencies. However, last year, they apparently became so unsatisfied with the mere ability to strip search babies, remove colostomy bags, beat up blind cancer patients, and fondle your genitalia, that they announced a more invasive physical pat-downs. The pat-downs, which TSA warned would probably prompt assault complaints with the police department because of their invasive nature, have been implemented.

On top of aggressive pat downs and indiscriminate molestation of the young, old, and even triple amputees, the TSA can and will steal your money if they find it in your bag.

A new class action lawsuit filed by the Institute for Justice, exposes an egregious practice of agents taking money — specifically, lots of cash — from innocent people, and keeping it. And they are doing it “legally.”

The class action lawsuit seeks to put an end to this legal theft and it will now move forward against both the TSA and DEA.

“TSA and DEA routinely violate Americans’ Fourth Amendment rights at airports across the country by detaining them for doing something completely legal: flying with cash,” said IJ Senior Attorney Dan Alban.

“Seizing and forfeiting someone’s savings should not be done lightly, yet we’ve documented how easy it is for law enforcement to take money at airports without any evidence of a crime. Now, thanks to our class action lawsuit, we are going to uncover the truth behind how and why the government is targeting innocent flyers, and ultimately put an end to this predatory practice.”

Several of the victims named in the lawsuit had tens of thousands of dollars stolen from them and were never even accused of a crime, much less convicted of one.

Terry Rolin and his daughter Rebecca Brown were flying from Pittsburgh to Boston with Terry’s life savings in order to open a bank account to help care for her father. When TSA found the cash in their luggage, it was stolen.

According to the IJ, additional named plaintiffs joined the suit in July 2020. DEA seized $43,000 from Stacy Jones at the Wilmington, North Carolina, airport in May 2020 as she was flying home to Tampa.

The agency returned her money after she joined the lawsuit and nine months after it was seized. Once again, criminal charges were never filed.

“TSA’s and DEA’s unconstitutional conduct across the country suggests that the agencies are more interested in seizing cash than securing safety,” said IJ Attorney Jaba Tsitsuashvili.

“And these seizures subject people to a confusing bureaucratic process, without an attorney provided, where a single misstep could mean losing their life savings forever. Even those who succeed in getting their money returned are deprived of it for months or years, often upending their lives. No one should lose their money without a criminal conviction.”

We agree.

Sadly, the TSA, who has never stopped a terror attack and is unable to stop 95 percent of the tests against its tactics, gropes and molests children and adults alike — who unquestioningly accept it.

As TFTP has previously reported, when the TSA isn’t stealing from the elderly, they are molesting them — even 84-year-old survivors of the holocaust.

Eva Mozes Kor exposed her abuse by TSA in a Tweet, explaining how she was forced to undergo a “very demeaning body search” just to board a plane.

In her Tweet, she drew a parallel with the TSA and Auschwitz.

Kor was traveling back home after giving a lecture on the horrors of Auschwitz when she said she was able to survive being in a concentration camp but could barely survive the abuse she suffered at the hands of TSA.

“Another very demeaning body search by the TSA – there has to be some way that at age 84 I can get some clearance by the POWERS of Government from this procedure. As I lecture about surviving Auschwitz I barely survive the TSA body search I detest it. That ruined my experience,” wrote the 84-year-old.

Hopefully, this lawsuit exposes the problem with TSA and Americans start paying attention before TSA is deployed to malls and grocery stores, stealing our money while checking our vaccine passports.