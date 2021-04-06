texas governor bans vaccine passports with executive order
NewsVaccines

Texas Governor Bans Vaccine Passports with Executive Order

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday morning banning the creation or use of a “vaccine passport.” It prohibits state agencies or political subdivisions in Texas from creating a “vaccine passport” or conditioning services on a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

texas governor bans vaccine passports with executive order

“Everyday, Texans are returning to normal life as more people get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But, as I’ve said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced,” Governor Abbott said in a video announcing the order.

“Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives.”

“That is why I have issued an Executive Order that prohibits government-mandated vaccine passports in Texas,” the Texas governor continued.

“We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health — and we will do so without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms.”

Abbott stressed the importance of vaccines in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the reduction of serious illness resulting in hospitalizations and fatalities.

The Lone Star State is on pace to have administered more than 13 million vaccine doses by the end of this week, the governor explained.

“We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health,” Abbott concluded, “and we will do so without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms.”

In addition to impacting state agencies and local governments, the executive order also applies to any public or private entity that is receiving or will receive public funds through any means from requiring the presentation of vaccination status from consumers before rendering services.

Nursing homes, state-supported living centers, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities are allowed to continue requiring documentation of vaccination status.

By Bob Price, Breitbart.com / Reference: YouTube.com

Outcry from Israel: Vaccines Are the New 'Purity Test' Previous post

Related Articles

outcry from israel vaccines are the new 'purity test'
CoronavirusTyrannyVaccines

Outcry from Israel: Vaccines Are the New ‘Purity Test’

klaus schwab
CoronavirusFalse FlagsTyrannyVaccines

Tyrant Klaus Schwab Declares Unvaccinated People to Be a Threat to Humanity

cdc update 2,509 deaths following experimental covid 19 'vaccines' (now equal to total deaths recorded after vaccines for the past decade)
CoronavirusHealthcareVaccines

CDC Update: 2,509 Deaths Following Experimental COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’ (Now Equal to Total Deaths Recorded After Vaccines for the Past DECADE)

fbi promises to hunt down anyone who lies about taking covid vax as vaccine passports loom
ControlCoronavirusPolice StateTyrannyVaccines

FBI Promises to Hunt Down Anyone Who Lies About Taking COVID Vax as Vaccine Passports Loom