Leaked: Videos & Pictures of ‘Pyramid Shaped UFOs’ Above U.S. Navy Destroyer Ship

A few years ago, the Pentagon released video footage of a military encounter of UFOs with Navy fighter pilots, the Navy has since confirmed the authenticity of the videos and the pilots involved in the encounter have gone on record speaking about their experience, as have hundreds of other military pilots from around the world who have experienced the same thing.

Last year, the Navy released even more official documentation with regards to recent incidents with unidentified aircraft encounters. This recent slew of bizarre events in 2019 remain unexplained according to a recent statement by the Chief of Naval Operations.

So what’s the latest news regarding these incidents? According to filmmaker Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell, who became more well known in the field due to his recent documentary on supposed UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar:

“On May 1st 2020 a classified briefing was generated about the UFO / UAP presence, via the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI).

Those familiar with the briefing articulated to me that the goal was to de-stigmatize the UAP problem and to promote more intelligence collection regarding UAP incursions and encounters with active military deployments.

This UAP briefing was a build-on to a previous ONI briefing, generated October 18th 2019. Both were distributed across a wide range of intelligence networking platforms (such as SIPRNet, JWICS and various Intelink systems).

I was able to obtain information regarding these and other UAP related briefings – as well as – two unclassified slides and some of the most intriguing military captured UAP footage I have ever seen.

The context surrounding this content is important to understand – as its evidentiary value is best demonstrated through the lens of provenance. I want you to understand why this new evidence is worth your full attention – if it’s not inherently obvious to you.”

Mystery Wire has also confirmed this leak, and has recently published more photos that’ve been taken by Navy pilots. I came across this video from a tweet recently tweet by Christopher Mellon, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence.

Gone are the days when UFOs were considered a conspiracy theory!

Source: Collective-Evolution.com (excerpt)