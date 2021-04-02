professor says covid 19 will be like a 'fond caress' in comparison to next pandemic
Uncategorized

Professor Says COVID-19 Will be Like a ‘Fond Caress’ in Comparison to Next Pandemic

A Swedish professor of infectious diseases says COVID-19 will feel like a “fond caress” in comparison to the next global pandemic.

Professor Björn Olsen from Uppsala University warns that there’s another “imminent” pandemic on the way that will totally dwarf the millions of dead caused by coronavirus.

professor says covid 19 will be like a 'fond caress' in comparison to next pandemic

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA via Getty Images

“Then the corona pandemic will be like a fond caress in comparison,” Olsen told national broadcaster SVT.

Olsen says that the next pandemic will be triggered by a new flu virus against which humanity has no protection.

“A flu is incredibly contagious. If it is a new flu where there is no herd immunity at all, it will be able to spread faster through all different age groups,” said the professor.

Bill Gates also warned that we should prepare for the next pandemic, one ‘that will get attention this time.’ On a second occasion, Bill Gates called for a ‘global alert system’ and ‘pandemic fire squad’ to deal with the next viral outbreak, which he promised is coming. What the heck do these people know that we don’t?

Olsen urged people to switch to eating locally sourced meat in order to reduce human exposure to food markets, which represent a “gigantic public health problem.”

“If we try to eat more locally produced, the points of contact for new pandemics will decrease,” said Olsen.

The professor also warned that rapid urbanisation in African countries and the destruction of habitats such as rainforests was crowding humans and animals together, making new viral outbreaks more likely.

Reference: Summit.news

Another One: Pioneer of the 'Woke' Ideology Turns Out to Be a Serial Rapist of Young Boys Previous post

Related Articles

stanford medical professor lockdowns 'worst public health mistake in last 100 years'
Uncategorized

Stanford Medical Professor: Lockdowns ‘Worst Public Health Mistake in Last 100 Years’

the european court of human rights, part of the council of europe
Uncategorized

Council of Europe Decrees Vaccines Must Not be Mandatory and the Non-Vaccinated Must Not be Discriminated Against

Joe Biden Kamala Harris
Uncategorized

25 Terrifying Agendas Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Will Likely Push on America if They Seize Power

Ny State Assembly Bill A416 The Path To Covid Concentration Camps In America
Uncategorized

NY State Assembly Bill A416: The Path to Covid Concentration Camps in America