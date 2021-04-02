professor says covid 19 will be like a 'fond caress' in comparison to next pandemic

A Swedish professor of infectious diseases says COVID-19 will feel like a “fond caress” in comparison to the next global pandemic.

Professor Björn Olsen from Uppsala University warns that there’s another “imminent” pandemic on the way that will totally dwarf the millions of dead caused by coronavirus.

“Then the corona pandemic will be like a fond caress in comparison,” Olsen told national broadcaster SVT.

Olsen says that the next pandemic will be triggered by a new flu virus against which humanity has no protection.

“A flu is incredibly contagious. If it is a new flu where there is no herd immunity at all, it will be able to spread faster through all different age groups,” said the professor.

Bill Gates also warned that we should prepare for the next pandemic, one ‘that will get attention this time.’ On a second occasion, Bill Gates called for a ‘global alert system’ and ‘pandemic fire squad’ to deal with the next viral outbreak, which he promised is coming. What the heck do these people know that we don’t?

Olsen urged people to switch to eating locally sourced meat in order to reduce human exposure to food markets, which represent a “gigantic public health problem.”

“If we try to eat more locally produced, the points of contact for new pandemics will decrease,” said Olsen.

The professor also warned that rapid urbanisation in African countries and the destruction of habitats such as rainforests was crowding humans and animals together, making new viral outbreaks more likely.

Reference: Summit.news