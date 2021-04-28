pope francis hangs blasphemous image of a ‘nude jesus’ caressing judas behind his desk at the vatican

by Geoffrey Grider (excerpt)

A report by the Vatican’s own newspaper reveals Pope Francis recently hung an image behind his desk depicting a naked Jesus Christ caressing his dead apostle Judas Iscariot.

In the bible, Judas is not only a devil, a liar, a thief and a traitor, he is also the SOP, the son of perdition from 2 Thessalonians 2 who will one day soon return to this earth as Antichrist.

Judas does not get forgiven by Jesus Christ, just as Satan receives no forgiveness and neither do the fallen angels.

So why, you may ask, does Pope Francis and the official Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano have a love for Judas the devil?

Well, you know what they say, ‘devils of a feather flock together’, or something like that.

“Jesus answered them, Have not I chosen you twelve, and one of you is a devil?” John 6:70 (KJB)

Pope Francis is attracted to lots of devilish things, and has often preached against people having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, so it is little wonder that this evil man would hang a picture of a naked Jesus giving ‘aid and comfort’ to His declared enemy, Judas.

Judas died unforgiven, went to his ‘own place’ as Acts 1:25 (KJB) shows us, and is awaiting to call to get in the game as the physical embodiment of Antichrist in the days after the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church takes place.

Pope Francis will be on hand to welcome the return of Judas, and assist him as the False Prophet of Revelation 13.