Pfizer CEO Says Third Covid Vaccine Dose Likely Needed Within 12 Months

Despite gloating that the Pfizer vaccine is apparently 94% effective, CEO of the pharmaceutical giant, Albert Bourla, said on Thursday that the public will “likely” need a third dose of his company’s Covid-19 vaccine within a year of being fully vaccinated.

He also said that annual vaccinations against Covid may be required.

In an interview with CNBC, Bourla said: “We need to see what would be the sequence, and for how often we need to do that, that remains to be seen.

“A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed,” he said, adding that variants will play a “key role.”

Bourla added that variants of coronavirus will play a “key role” in the need for a third dose and “annual revaccination.”

“It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus.”

In February, Pfizer announced that studies showed that their vaccine had a 94% efficacy rate, although a study published earlier this month stated just over 91%.

Researchers state that the Pfizer jab is more effective against the virus after the second dose, however, they have stated that more data is required to determine whether protection lasts after six months.

On Thursday, David Kressler, the head of US President Biden’s Covid-19 response team, told a congressional committee that Americans should be prepared to receive coronavirus booster shots as a precaution against variants of the virus.

Kressler told the House Coronavirus Subcommittee: “We don’t know everything at this moment.”

“We are studying the durability of the antibody response.

Kressler said that the antibody response from the vaccine seems strong, but that there is some waning of it along with the challenges that come with the virus variants.

“I think for planning purposes, planning purposes only, I think we should expect that we may have to boost.”

This announcement follows after Johnson and Johnson (J&J) CEO Alex Gorsky said in February that people may need to get a Covid vaccine annually, just like the seasonal flu shots.

Gorsky said: “Unfortunately, as [the virus] spreads it can also mutate, every time it mutates, it’s almost like another click of the dial so to speak where we can see another variant, another mutation that can have an impact on its ability to fend off antibodies or to have a different kind of response not only to a therapeutic but also to a vaccine.”

In recent days, the European rollout of the J&J vaccine has been halted as health officials investigate many reports of blood clots following inoculation.

The J&J jab rollout was recently paused at a vaccination site in Georgia, USA, after eight people experienced adverse reactions, including dizziness and fainting.

Unfortunately, it seems as though many of our fears are becoming reality as the vaccination agenda continues to push for unnecessary inoculation, which ignores the thousands of adverse reactions and deaths associated with the vaccines.

Source: DailyExpose.co.uk