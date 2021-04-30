MSM All But Silent After Multiple People Paralyzed After Receiving Pfizer Shot

by Geoffrey Grider

She received her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine last week at Rite Aid in Caste Village. Twelve hours later, Cecere said almost her entire body was paralyzed.

“It was the scariest thing in the world to go to sleep completely fine and walking, to wake up 1:30 in the morning not able to move at all.”

Today comes the stunning and sickening report that multiple women, after receiving their first shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, are waking up paralyzed from the neck down, and remain in that condition, in some cases for days.

And even after regaining feeling and movement from neck to wait, one woman is still unable to walk weeks later. But don’t pay any attention to all that stuff, just turn your brain off and run right out and get your COVID jab today!

Go kid your grandma, I know better than that, and so do you!

“So they poured out for the men to eat. And it came to pass, as they were eating of the pottage, that they cried out, and said, O thou man of God, there is death in the pot. And they could not eat thereof.” 2 Kings 4:40 (KJB)

What was Pfizer’s reaction upon hearing this horrific news of what their shot did to this woman?

A near-immediate press release denying all responsibility completely devoid of even one ounce of compassion or concern for Rachael Cecere.

Her family said they have heard nothing from any representative on any level over at Pfizer. And why should they care? Our government has given them complete protection from lawsuits, letting you know that ‘herd immunity’ has already been achieved by Big Pharma.

All of them are now immune from lawsuits and prosecution.

Bethel Park mother left paralyzed after getting first dose of Pfizer vaccine, doctors say nervous system played a part

FROM WPXI 11 NEWS: There have been some negative side effects reported worldwide from the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, but a Bethel Park woman told Channel 11 she has been affected by something that hadn’t been seen at all yet: paralysis.

Doctors at Allegheny General Hospital ran a bunch of tests but then Rachael Cecere, 33, from Bethel Park was moved to the Cleveland Clinic a few days ago. She spoke exclusively with Channel 11 from her hospital bed at the clinic. She received her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine last week at Rite Aid in Caste Village. Twelve hours later, Cecere said almost her entire body was paralyzed.

“It was the scariest thing in the world to go to sleep completely fine (and walking), to wake up 1:30 in the morning and not be able to move at all,” the woman said. “I’m literally counting on my daughter to hand me my phone to call to get help.”

Paramedics came and rushed her to Jefferson Hospital. In the coming days, she was moved to Allegheny General Hospital in the Northside and then the Cleveland Clinic — as doctors ran a multitude of tests to figure out how and why this happened. An MRI and spinal tap were clear, and her blood work all came back negative, ruling out any rare diseases or disorders.

“There is just nothing they can find wrong with me. No underlying conditions, I have nothing in my history and they are basically telling me, ‘You’re healthy and we can’t figure out why this is going on,’” the woman told Channel 11.

She has been able to regain most of the feeling and strength back to her arms, but her legs are still a point of concern for doctors.

“The Cleveland Clinic doctors believe the nervous system had a reaction to the shot which caused stress in my nervous system and caused the paralysis from my neck down,” Cecere explained. “Which is now just lingering in my hips, down.”

She has also been told that she is healthy, with no underlying conditions.

“So, they were able to rule out any inflammation in the spine. They were able to rule out this is not a Guillain Barre Syndrome that some people do get as a reaction to vaccines flu vaccines for example,” Cecere detailed.

Dr. Dave Weber, an infectious disease doctor with UPMC, said he has not heard of anything like this happening anywhere in the world with the Pfizer vaccine.

“I’m sure there is more than one explanation, and it would be premature for me to judge if it’s one of the side effects of the vaccine or not,” Weber said. “I think it definitely needs to be looked into and be reported.”

Pfizer’s director of global media relations issued the following statement regarding this woman’s mysterious paralysis:

“We take adverse events that are potentially associated with our COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, very seriously. We closely monitor all such events and collect relevant information to share with global regulatory authorities. At this time, our ongoing review has not identified any safety signals with paralysis and the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. To date, more than 2001 million people around the world have been vaccinated with our vaccine. It is important to note that serious adverse events that are unrelated to the vaccine are unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would in the general population.”

Cecere’s family stated that her case was reported to Pfizer, but that they haven’t been contacted by the company yet. – Continue reading

Multiple people left paralyzed after receiving Pfizer vaccine

