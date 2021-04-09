47-Year-Old MSNBC Legal Analyst, Midwin Charles, Dead One Month After Experimental mRNA Shot

NEW YORK — Brooklyn defense attorney and television commentator Midwin Charles is dead after what appears to be several days of suffering after receiving at least one experimental shot.

Ms. Charles posted the trendy “I’m vaccinated” announcement on Twitter on March 1.

The tweet is still live as of publishing. It is also archived. Her next tweet jokes about her “death causing peanut allergy” and that her insurance did not cover the EpiPen costs.

She then retweeted a North Carolina professor talking about “black vax hesitancy.”

An analysis of her tweet activity thereafter indicates that her health started deteriorating three weeks later.

Ms. Charles, 47, was always very active on Twitter. She averaged about 25 tweets per day since May 2009.

Ms. Charles was even more active last month. She averaged 39 tweets/retweets per day from March 10 to March 20, according to Social Blade.Those were her last days of good health.

She tweeted only nine times on Sunday, March 21. Keep in mind, her second dose of experimental mRNA would have been due around March 20-21.

She tweeted four times on the 22nd, and 10 on the 23rd. She tweeted only once on March 24 and again once March 25. One tweet was deleted on March 26.

There was no further activity until Tuesday, April 6 when the family announced she died, 37 days after the first announced experimental shot.

This dramatic change in social media behavior suggests she was unable to tweet for over 12 days before passing away. Perhaps she was hospitalized after the second shot. That or she died in late March after the second shot and the family is just now announcing it.

Regardless, she has gained 1,163 new Twitter followers today. She gained 481 total in the prior 30 days.

Mainstream media censors cause of death

As we’ve learned in 2021, vaccines are the leading cause of coincidences.

A Google search for Midwin Charles right now brings up stories from The New York Post, New York Daily News, Newsweek, The Hill and a few others as the top results.

None of said stories mention the experimental mRNA shot she received on March 1.

The experimental Johnson & Johnson viral vector shot had just been authorized for emergency use two days earlier. Thus she received the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA shot.

Ms. Charles was born in Brooklyn. She received her law degree from American University in Washington, D.C., and owned a law firm in New York City.

She was best known for being a legal analyst on MSNBC and CNN. There are many segments of her criticizing people for not wearing masks, social distancing, etc.

She was not married and had no children.

Let the subterfuges begin

Mainstream media are upset not because Ms. Charles is dead. She is the latest public figure to die after receiving experimental shots.

Like Marvin Hagler, Larry King, and Hank Aaron, it’s much more difficult to bury these deaths after experimental mRNA shots. Everyone is paying attention.

Ms. Charles was not dumb. She was certainly a valuable tool in the COVID-19/ vaccine agenda. But this once again is another example of seemingly intelligent people allowing this to happen to themselves.

Experimental mRNA and viral vector shots don’t play favorites. They kill public figures just as quickly and/or slowly as regular folks. Stay vigilant and protect your loved ones.

Source: TheCovidBlog.com