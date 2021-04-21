now they want to mask two year olds and in oregon they want to make masks permanent

We have reached the tipping point where covid tyranny has become a crime against humanity.

It’s no longer about protecting “public health” — and it never was, of course — it’s now about enslaving and exterminating as many human beings as possible under the cover of COVID-19.

The latest insanity comes from Michigan, where we are told that infants from two to four years old must now be forced to wear masks.

It’s all about cruelty against children and mask indoctrination at a young age, of course.

There is zero evidence that masks reduce infections, and zero evidence that 2-4 year old infants are at any real risk from the coronavirus.

There is tremendous evidence, however, [that masks are filled with carcinogens and other toxic chemicals,] and there is evidence that masking and socially distancing children is horrifyingly bad for their mental health and social development.

These children are being essentially tortured by a corrupt medical establishment that seeks to inject pregnant women with experimental gene-altering medical treatments, all while denying them knowledge of vitamin D, zinc and other preventative interventions that carry almost zero risk.

In Oregon, they’re trying to make masks permanent so that the fascism Oregon health officials can demonize people for not wearing a mask, even five years from now. It’s pure insanity and it’s a crime against humanity.

The mask pushers, vaccine pushers and covid pushers have all become Holocaust-class criminals against the human race, and they can’t wait to achieve their goals of mass extermination and widespread infertility.

Today’s Situation Update podcast covers the truth of how all the covid vaccines used in America cause blood clots, too.

And it covers Maxine Waters and her direct incitement of politically motivated violence, as well as NASA’s hilarious claim that they have a helicopter flying on Mars — a planet which NASA claims has only 0.6% of Earth’s atmosphere. It’s an incredible moment in history, for sure, when NASA claims to have flown a helicopter on a planet with virtually no atmosphere (which is obviously required for the helicopter rotor to produce lift).

Hear the full, hilarious podcast here:

