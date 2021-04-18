Shocking Footage: After Being Jabbed, Man Suffers Seizure Inside Car at Drive-Thru Covid Vaccine Site

by Adan Salazar

Disturbing footage out of the US shows a man suffering seizures behind the wheel of his car while at a mobile Covid-19 vaccination site.

In the video circulating on social media, a person films the adverse reaction through another’s car as people are queued up to get the vaccine.

The footage shows several workers frantically attempting to wake a man back into consciousness as he appears to have passed out following the Moderna injection.

He then begins suffering convulsions, as a worker is heard saying, “I think he’s having a seizure.”

A second man in a red car also appears to be fainting following the vaccine, as the person filming says, “Holy sh*t man, that fu*kin’ freaked me out right now.”

“Folks just passing out,” another person says.

In a caption appearing on Instagram, the person who filmed the adverse reactions describes witnessing “a wave of seizures” in the minutes after the footage was shot.

“The beginning was much more chaotic,” writes Instagram user Zetaattlast. “It was like a wave of seizures jumping from car to car and mine was next!”

Read the caption and see the full post below:

Less than 5 minutes from getting God knows what injected inside them the two people to my left starting having seizures.

First the gentlemen in the red car was watching in shock as the driver next to him was having a seizure. Little did he know he would have one right after him.

I called the medics to help him. They have a procedure where after you get the shot you have to wait in the car for 15 min and if something goes wrong to honk your horn and someone will show up.

Well these folks to my left just passed out into seizures with no warning. If someone didn’t notice (in this case it was me) these folks would just continue having seizures.

This policy must change. I told the (women) in charge she ignored me I told another man he pointed me back to the women in power like he can’t do nothing. Smh

Folks this happened within 5 minutes of them getting the first round of Moderna!

This is something else folks. Don’t shoot your self up with this over something that has 99.8% recovery rate. Look what happened to these guys! In front of my eyes y’all. I WITNESSED IT ALL HAPPEN! (God planted me there this morning) for me to see this to show y’all!

This was just one minute of a 10 minute situation. I only filmed the end after the medics came!

The beginning was much more chaotic. It was like a wave of seizures jumping from car to car and mine was next!

I’ve never seen anything like this! I was like I hope they don’t turn into zombies cuz a buddy of mine forced by his (mother) to get the shot was in the back seat and he just got shot up with this stuff. I drove him there and back. Didn’t get the shot nor would ever get it

I was like bro look at me in my eyes sit where I can keep my eyes on you. Lol seriously tho

The whole time I was like this is it. The zombie apocalypse. Those Qanon folks was right all along lol 🐸

Folks don’t do this to yourself

Just don’t do it!

You see we don’t know what 5 months 5 years what this does to you… if it can bring healthy young men to instant seizures…

As always

The Messenger

Zetaman