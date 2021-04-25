is the ‘leaked email’ outlining trudeau’s crazy covid plan for 2021 real?

Around mid October 2020, an alleged email from a member of a committee group in Canada was apparently leaked to the public.

Firstly, there is no evidence this email is real, but it has been shared and talked about by a lot of people as if it were real.

Some online fact checkers have debunked the piece as fake, however, the discussion I wish to have here is a bit different, and I will get to it by the end of this piece.

In the alleged email we hear a warning from an supposed member of an ‘LPC Strategic Committee,’ a group that we can’t find proof actually exists just yet, which doesn’t mean it couldn’t exist, just that there is no evidence of it.

Nonetheless, the email outlined an intense plan for Canada’s COVID-19 response that the Trudeau government was allegedly working on.

Let’s dive into the claims made in the piece back in October and see if any are even accurate.

Remember, there is no evidence up to this point that this piece is real, and I will get to the implications of that a bit later.

Claim: Phase in secondary lock down restrictions on a rolling basis, starting with major metropolitan areas first and expanding outward. Expected by November 2020.

This wasn’t necessarily a tough one to predict. Most big cities experienced harsher restrictions in Canada, eventually spreading outwards to more rural areas.

This happened.

Claim: Rush the acquisition of (or construction of) isolation facilities across every province and territory. Expected by December 2020.

There has been some discussion of construction for isolation centers in Ontario. Toronto and Peel region were funded to establish a few small isolation centers for voluntary use. Governments around Canada have also been using hotels at the expense of the citizen for temporary isolation after travel. COVID positive individuals isolate at home currently.

Partly happened, nothing large scale however.

Claim: Daily new cases of COVID-19 will surge beyond capacity of testing, including increases in COVID related deaths following the same growth curves. Expected by end of November 2020.

This did not happen. Cases did slowly rise up to Jan 2021, a lockdown ensued in various provinces that appeared to drop cases. Then cases rose again leading up to April, but not outside the testing capacity.

Didn’t happen.

Claim: Complete and total secondary lock down (much stricter than the first and second rolling phase restrictions). Expected by end of December 2020 – early January 2021

We did have a lockdown in some areas of Canada in January, but it was less strict than previous lockdowns. A later lockdown occurred in late March but did not have as strict measures as the first lockdown. What’s sort of accurate is the timing of lockdown.

Sort of happened but less intense.

Claim: Reform and expansion of the unemployment program to be transitioned into the universal basic income program. Expected by Q1 2021.

This did not happen it seems. Most financial support for businesses and people under COVID have tapered off as time went on. Some businesses can apply for help but many are still struggling. Some governments have announced more funding for businesses, but no change in the EI program from what I found.

Didn’t happen.

Claim: Projected COVID-19 mutation and/or co-infection with secondary virus (referred to as COVID-21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection. Expected by February 2021.

One could argue that this claim is the most accurate. While global discussion of variants began In January, by mid Feb 2021 we saw a huge conversation begin around variants in Canada, and it’s when tracking of these variants began. Thus far, the general message is that these variants are more infectious and more deadly.

Now the question of “much higher mortality rate”: what does this mean to different people? Thus far, the reports are claiming that some variants have a 60% greater death rate, but given the death rate is so small with COVID to begin with, this still isn’t a big number. So this one depends on how you want to see it.

Still we have no mention of ‘COVID-21’, but perhaps the variants are similar to ‘COVID-21.’ I also want to mention in this moment, variants on viruses are common. They happen all the time, and I mention this because if this were a hoax email, the writer could have easily predicted the onset of variants.

This happened.

Claim: Daily new cases of COVID-21 hospitalizations and COVID-19 and COVID-21 related deaths will exceed medical care facilities capacity. Expected Q1 – Q2 2021.

From what I understand in Canada as a whole, this has not been happening. But some hospitals in Ontario have transferred patients to prepare for what they feel is a big coming wave of patients. That said, hospitals are not yet at capacity and people are not being turned away with serious COVID cases.

Ontario has discussed its ICU Protocol for deciding what to do if care had to be turned away. We are technically still in Q2 so this one is a bit on the table still.

We can note that many elective surgeries have been cancelled, and that arguably people have not been able to go to hospital to get certain treatments, but since this claim is not specific enough with regards to what would be turned away, we can only assume it’s referring to COVID, and thus far capacity has not been met.

Again, we are still not hearing of COVID-21 and would have to assume it’s variants.

Partially happened.

Claim: Enhanced lockdown restrictions (referred to as Third Lock Down) will be implemented. Full travel restrictions will be imposed (including inter-province and inter-city). Expected Q2 2021.

We have seen an increased lockdown known as third lockdown in some provinces. The lockdowns are still not quite as intense as the first, but Ontario did try a ‘stop and ask”‘ program where police were given the power to stop people in their cars to find out if their travel was essential. This did not go over well and police rejected the order.

Suggestions have been made by government to stop non-essential interprovincial travel. However, inter city travel is not halted.

Since we are still in Q2, we can’t say this may not happen, but so far this one looks to be partly true.

Claim: Transitioning of individuals into the universal basic income program. Expected mid Q2 2021.

Thus far the IMF still hasn’t mentioned anything of this nature. We shall see in 2 months. The IMF is claiming Western economies are recovering faster than expected, why push out that message if the sentiment is to move towards UBI? But then again, the World Economic Outlook also stated:

“Income inequality is likely to increase significantly because of the pandemic,” […] Close to 95 million more people are estimated to have fallen below the threshold of extreme poverty in 2020 compared with pre-pandemic projections.”

The IMF does seem to project that debt relief will be needed until 2022. Of course this could increase.

All in all, time will tell, but so far this looks unlikely.

Claim: Projected supply chain breakdowns, inventory shortages, large economic instability. Expected late Q2 2021.

Again, we’ll have to wait and see, but looking unlikely based on current time and strength of inventory.

Claim: Deployment of military personnel into major metropolitan areas as well as all major roadways to establish travel checkpoints. Restrict travel and movement. Provide logistical support to the area. Expected by Q3 2021.

I couldn’t find any murmurs of this sort of thing just yet, but Q3 represents summer in Canada. Claims have been made that by Summer things will be better thanks to lockdowns and vaccines, but the again who knows?

Governments said the first closure was supposed to solve the problem to begin with. It would have been hard for them to know what was going on at that time which is fair, but it certainly does feel like most of what we’ve gotten from government is a lack of transparency and optics.

Things would have to escalate fast for this to be here in just a few months.

Other Claims

In the alleged email, there were also some interesting claims brought up about how his story would unfold over time. Let’s examine them.

“Along with that provided road map the Strategic Planning committee was asked to design an effective way of transitioning Canadians to meet an unprecedented economic endeavor. One that would change the face of Canada and forever alter the lives of Canadians.

“What we were told was that in order to offset what was essentially an economic collapse on a international scale, that the federal government was going to offer Canadians a total debt relief. This is how it works: the federal government will offer to eliminate all personal debts (mortgages, loans, credit cards, etc) which all funding will be provided to Canada by the IMF under what will become known as the World Debt Reset program.”

This similar sounding idea has been discussed in the World Economic Forum’s plan called ‘The Great Reset’ (TGR). TGR has been around for longer than this email, therefore it’s reasonable to theorize that if this email were fake the writer could have easily looked to TGR to get their ideas.

However, if it were real, it would align somewhat closely to a plan many people are discussing as the only viable recovery to our global economic challenges. That said, and as mentioned above, the IMF is sending a message that Western economies are actually doing better than expected right now.

They have not planned any major debt reset programs that could fire off in the next few months. The ‘World Debt Reset Program’ doesn’t appear to exist, however it does sound similar to what is presented in The Great Reset.

Is individual inequality enough to push people into accepting TGR if the overall economy seems to be OK? That’s a tough one, you decide.

The IMF, back in April 2020, did begin a grant-based debt relief program for 86 member countries who were deeply burdened by debt. This can be extended up to 2022. Note, this relief happened prior to this email being written, and the debt relief covers the countries for only a short period of relief. Some countries are receiving greater amounts of help than others.

Back to the claims in the email:

“In exchange for acceptance of this total debt forgiveness the individual would forfeit ownership of any and all property and assets forever. The individual would also have to agree to partake in the COVID-19 and COVID-21 vaccination schedule, which would provide the individual with unrestricted travel and unrestricted living even under a full lock down (through the use of photo identification referred to as Canada’s HealthPass) .”

COVID-21 still doesn’t exist in the public eye, but perhaps it’s the variants? Will we see vaccines for each variant? Thus far not much is known about how successful the current vaccines are with variants. Some early results show they work, others suggest maybe not. We shall see.

This is important because if this claim were accurate, this point is something to consider. Vaccine passes have certainly been in discussion quite a bit around the world, but not much has been presented in Canada yet. Thus far, Prime Minister Trudeau has stated the following about vaccine proof with the US:

“We will continue to work with our partners in the United States and internationally to ensure that this is done properly,[…] We have already seen the importance of proof of vaccination for international travel … in a pre-pandemic period in recent years. It will surely be important, but the details of what we are going to do about it, we are still fine-tuning.”

Seems like it’s being considered according to what has been said to the public.

In other areas of the world, people have to show proof of negative COVID test or vaccination in order to do certain things like enter non essential shops or travel. So this isn’t too far fetched of an idea.

Back to the claims in the email:

Committee members asked who would become the owner of the forfeited property and assets in that scenario and what would happen to lenders or financial institutions, we were simply told “the World Debt Reset program will handle all of the details”. Several committee members also questioned what would happen to individuals if they refused to participate in the World Debt Reset program, or the HealthPass, or the vaccination schedule, and the answer we got was very troubling.

Essentially we were told it was our duty to make sure we came up with a plan to ensure that would never happen. We were told it was in the individuals best interest to participate. When several committee members pushed relentlessly to get an answer we were told that those who refused would first live under the lock down restrictions indefinitely.

And that over a short period of time as more Canadians transitioned into the debt forgiveness program, the ones who refused to participate would be deemed a public safety risk and would be relocated into isolation facilities. Once in those facilities they would be given two options, participate in the debt forgiveness program and be released, or stay indefinitely in the isolation facility under the classification of a serious public health risk and have all their assets seized.

This one is obviously troubling if it is real. But we’d have to ask some key questions, have facilities been built yet? If not, what might be used as facilities to pull this off? Hotels? How many facilities would be needed? Existing facility plans only account for perhaps hundreds of people, there would need to be many more for this to be pulled off unless existing structures like hotels are used.

The next question is, would police enforce this if force was needed? Since police in Ontario backed away from Doug Ford’s ‘stop and ask’ program, might they walk away from this too? If the military got involved, would they walk away from this also?

One thing I’ve also seen is that many people assume that police and military will ALWAYS follow orders. But they are people too, with families, and in many cases they are asking questions. If things got this extreme, what choices would they make? I don’t know the answer, but perhaps you can pose the question to a police friend you have and see what they say.

Of course, just because some won’t follow orders, there may be some that do. If this scenario were real, would ‘some’ following orders be enough? It’s hard to say. But let me reiterate, other than The Great Reset, there’s no evidence that these claims are accurate.

Further, it’s important to note that The Great Reset does discuss the idea of owning nothing if the plan were to be pushed through. What exactly does it mean to own nothing? It’s tough to say as TGR has not yet made all of that clear.

My understanding up to this point, which I will admit requires a bit more research still, is that we don’t know who would ‘own’ private property within The Great Reset if citizens like you and me don’t.

This is a HUGE question. While I can envision a world where we recognize nobody truly owns anything, I am not comfortable with billionaires and global financial elite coming up with a plan we all must follow.

In the context of this alleged email, could COVID be used as a means to forcibly take your property from you? Perhaps. I don’t think this would be something happening in the next year or two, therefore I feel this email seems to be pushing the timeline ahead a bit quick, but then again, you never know.

Back to the claims in the email:

“So as you can imagine after hearing all of this it turned into quite the heated discussion and escalated beyond anything I’ve ever witnessed before. In the end it was implied by the PMO that the whole agenda will move forward no matter who agrees with it or not.

That it won’t just be Canada but in fact all nations will have similar roadmaps and agendas. That we need to take advantage of the situations before us to promote change on a grander scale for the betterment of everyone. The members who were opposed and ones who brought up key issues that would arise from such a thing were completely ignored. Our opinions and concerns were ignored. We were simply told to just do it.

All I know is that I don’t like it and I think its going to place Canadians into a dark future.”

Indeed the Great Reset does say all nations will be involved, again, making me feel as though the foundation for this email really aligns with TGR but doesn’t make it real per se, it just means someone could have looked at TGR to develop this story, which as you can tell is not all that precise.

