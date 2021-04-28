joe biden now says there is no end in sight for mask wearing in the usa

by Geoffrey Grider

There is no end of universal masking in sight in the United States as U.S. health officials continue to dodge the question of when face coverings will no longer be recommended and President Biden’s original plan for “just” 100 days of masking seemingly goes out the window, as his 100th day in office approaches this week.

Last weekend, Dana White and the UFC defied CDC guidelines and held our nation’s first mass gathering with over 15,000 people in attendance for UFC 261. He said that ‘people are tired of being told where they can go and what they can do’.

He later said that tickets for the event sold out in under 5 minutes, I guess that’s a pretty good indication of how people feel 13 months into ’15 days to flatten the curve’.

That brings us to Biden’s ‘100 days to make a difference’ where he has no plans to call off mandatory masking after the promised first 100 days.

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” Proverbs 29:2 (KJB)

But even after the forced masking comes to an end, you need to prepare yourself for everything else they have lined up.

As we told you, they hit it right on the button with this global pandemic scheme, and they have everyone fooled into believing that we can only ‘go back to normal’ if we allow endless government control of our lives.

The Great Reset is never going away, the vaccines are never going away, and the real danger lies in your passive acceptance of the new rules and regulations. It’s what they’re counting on, don’t give them your submission.