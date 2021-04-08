Harvard Medical Prof & Vaccine Expert Explains: COVID Shot Isn’t Necessary for Many

Martin Kulldorff is a “pro vaccine” Harvard medical professor and scientist who has experienced something many of his colleagues have during this pandemic, censorship and ridicule.

It’s something he’s never experienced, especially given the fact that he is a renowned expert in his field, but covid has unleashed a large attack on scientists, doctors and journalists who present information, data, science, or even an opinion that calls into question the claims of governments and the measures they are and have been taking in an attempt to stop the spread of covid.

There is a lot of science and data showing that lockdowns, for example, do nothing to stop the spread of covid and have/will kill more people than the virus itself, as well as cause many other problems that go even beyond health.

There are multiple dozens of these studies that have now been published.

Kulldorff recently tweeted the following,

“Thinking that everyone must be vaccinated is as scientifically flawed as thinking that nobody should. COVID vaccines are important for older high-risk people, and their caretakers. Those with prior natural infection do not need it. Nor children.””

He also recently tweeted,

“After having protected themselves while working class were exposed to the virus, the vaccinated #Zoomers now want #VaccinePassports where immunity from prior infection does not count, despite stronger evidence for protection. One more assault on working people.”

He has been quite outspoken in his belief as to why those pushing the idea of vaccine passports are doing nothing but harm and that the censoring of vaccine discussions is the real problem.

Again, Kulldorff is not against vaccines, in fact, he supports them. But when it comes to covid, he believes that people who have been infected, which is probably more than a billion people around the globe, already have developed immunity to the virus.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the efficacy of the vaccine, we still don’t know how effective it is at stopping the spread.

There are multiple studies hinting at the point the professor makes, that those who have been infected with covid may have immunity for years, and possibly even decades.

For example, according to a new study authored by respected scientists at leading labs, individuals who recovered from the coronavirus developed “robust” levels of B cells and T cells (necessary for fighting off the virus) and “these cells may persist in the body for a very, very long time.”

This is just one of many examples.

There are studies that suggest infection to prior coronaviruses, which prior to COVID-19 circled the globe infecting hundreds of millions of people every single year, can also provide protection from COVID-19.

When making unscientific claims, media often refer to ‘health officials’ or ‘health experts’ without naming those experts.

I challenge Twitter to name vaccine epidemiologists who think that everyone must get the Covid vaccine, including children and those with immunity from prior infection. – Kullforf

He also states that the covid vaccine has not been approved for children and we know nothing about the efficacy of it or potential adverse reactions some children may have to it.

Kulldorff recently gave an interview with, according to his tweet, “a top mainstream journalist who chose to remain anonymous rather than risk his/her livelihood.”

Again, this is a common theme.

For example, Jonas F Ludvigsson, a paediatrician at Örebro University Hospital and professor of clinical epidemiology at the Karolinska Institute is quitting his work on covid-19 because of harassment from people who dislike what he discovered, that out of nearly 2 million school children, zero died as a result of covid during the first wave when there were no lockdowns, school closures or mask mandates. You can read more about that specific story here.

According to Kulldorf, from the recent interview he gave:

Since most children are asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic, it will be hard to show that the vaccine can reduce symptoms, hospitalisations or mortality in children, requiring a large sample size in countries that still has considerable disease spread.

I have worked with vaccines for a couple of decades, but Twitter clearly thinks that scientific discussions about these things are dangerous.

Maybe social media is dangerous to those in power. I do hope that social media is dangerous to the lockdowns that have done so much damage to public health during this past year.

The enormous collateral public health damage, which is being documented by Collateral Global, is something that we will continue to to live with, and die with, for many years to come. It truly is a public health tragedy of epic proportions.

Source: Collective-Evolution.com