The Great Reset and the New World Order: A Frightening and Dystopian Future

The Fourth Industrial Revolution, finally, will change not only what we do but also who we are. It will affect our identity and all the issues associated with it.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the environmental charity Conservation International the other day, Prince William slipped in a codeword to tip his hat to the actual agenda he and his New World Order buddies are promoting.

He said ‘All of us, across all sectors of society, and in every corner of the globe must come together to fundamentally reset our relationship with nature and our trajectory as a species.’

That codeword ‘reset’ tells you everything you need to know about, well, everything. So let’s connect all the dots, shall we?

“Saying with a loud voice, Fear God, and give glory to him; for the hour of his judgment is come: and worship him that made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and the fountains of waters.

“And there followed another angel, saying, Babylon is fallen, is fallen, that great city, because she made all nations drink of the wine of the wrath of her fornication.” Revelation 14:7,8 (KJB)

The ‘great reset’ has a lot of working parts, so many in fact that you may be tempted to think they are different events when in fact they are one in the same event.

So today I want to give you a high level overview of the actual and active nefarious plan by the New World Order, happening now, to bring the whole world into submission to the authority of Antichrist.

The Great Reset

The Great Reset: Think about COVID-19, the lockdowns, the economic crashes, the mandatory mask wearing, the race riots, ANTIFA, ID2020, Bill Gates, Black Lives Matter, the Declaration Of Human Fraternity, Chrislam, ponder for a moment on all of it.

When you have wrapped your head around all those things, now wrap your head around this.

Everything we have been experiencing, it is all part of the Great Reset, and it is all driving towards the same outcome.

That is, the resetting of the entire world to prepare the people for the arrival of Antichrist. That’s how close we are to seeing him step out of the shadows and onto the world stage.

2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: This nasty little bit of God-hating peace posturing comes to us straight from the pit of Hell via the United Nations, and it envisions a world at peace without the interference of Almighty God who created it.

Take a look what this plan is, in their own words, all about and you will see what I mean.

“This Agenda is a plan of action for people, planet and prosperity. It also seeks to strengthen universal peace in larger freedom.

We recognise that eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development.

All countries and all stakeholders, acting in collaborative partnership, will implement this plan.

We are resolved to free the human race from the tyranny of poverty and want and to heal and secure our planet.

We are determined to take the bold and transformative steps which are urgently needed to shift the world onto a sustainable and resilient path. As we embark on this collective journey, we pledge that no one will be left behind.” source

Lol, they say that “no one will be left behind”, but in reality they all will be left behind! The prophet Zephaniah tells us what the fate of the United Nations shall be when we return with King Jesus Christ to fight the Battle of Armageddon at the Second Coming.

“Therefore wait ye upon me, saith the LORD, until the day that I rise up to the prey: for my determination is to gather the nations, that I may assemble the kingdoms, to pour upon them mine indignation, even all my fierce anger: for all the earth shall be devoured with the fire of my jealousy.” Zephaniah 3:8 (KJB)

The Fourth Industrial Revolution

The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Awake, yet? I hope you are, because this is what the Fourth Industrial Revolution is all about, and yes, it is being brought to us by the exact same group of people that gave us COVID-19, the global lock-downs, the crashing of the world economies, the coronavirus vaccine and the digital Immunity Passport by the ID2020 Alliance.

Everything that has happen since the start of 2020, all these wacky, crazy, ‘living in Revelation‘ events are all from the same people and geared towards bringing about the same end, the New World Order.

This is what all the other stuff has been about, and what it is all leading to. This is not some hazy, far-flung prediction, it is an accurate depiction of what is happening all around us right now.

“Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil.” Ecclesiastics 12:13,14 (KJB)

Are you starting to see what I am talking about, these are not all different end times agenda items, they are the same agenda item.

Everything you have been watching happen over the last 13 months are different arms of the same beast, and The Beast, who is on his way right now, will be the crown jewel in the ungodly crown of evil.

COVID, lockdowns, vaccines, vaccination passports and everything else are the tools by which this new order is being fashioned.

Source: NowTheEndBegins.com (excerpt)